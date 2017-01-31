AQUARIUS Time-Series Deployed by U.S. Geological Survey in Private Cloud

The USGS has now deployed AQUARIUS Time-Series across 7 of 50 states on an Amazon Private Cloud

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Aquatic Informatics Inc., a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for water data management and analysis, is announcing today that the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), North America's largest environmental monitoring agency, has successfully deployed AQUARIUS Time-Series in 7 of 50 states, on schedule utilizing Amazon's cloud computing service.

"Water is one of seven science mission areas of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Water's mission is to collect and disseminate reliable, impartial, and timely information that is needed to understand the Nation's water resources." -- USGS

"The USGS produces one of the country's most important information assets. Water data are vital for effectively managing water resources to safeguard life, property, and the environment as well as to protect industry and the economy. When so much is at stake, timely information is critical. For this project, the USGS required 'gage to page' data velocity of one minute," said Ed Quilty, President and CEO at Aquatic Informatics. "As of today, USGS scientists and hydrologists across 7 states are utilizing the incredible processing power of AQUARIUS Time-Series for real-time data computation, correction, and production, making reliable, timely water quality and quantity information available online within one minute of transmission from continuous monitoring instruments across streams, rivers, and lakes."

Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New York states are now relying on AQUARIUS Time-Series to provide real-time information about surface water, groundwater, and meteorological conditions for citizens and local, state, tribal, and federal partners.

The USGS has deployed AQUARIUS on a private cloud operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to meet the strictest industry standards for security, reliability and scalability. "By deploying AQUARIUS on AWS, the USGS is getting a robust cloud platform that keeps the nation's real-time water data available, safe and secure," explained Eric Dorgelo, Chief Technology Officer, Aquatic Informatics. "They have a cluster of AQUARIUS Time-Series Servers, running on Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) all backed by a geographically replicated Relational Database Service (RD) which together provides high availability, data center redundancy, and disaster recovery."

AQUARIUS Cloud runs on the same proven AWS cloud platform as the USGS, offering the entire AQUARIUS solution suite as a subscription-based service. Environmental monitoring organizations of all sizes can subscribe to any AQUARIUS solution hosted in a private Amazon cloud, eliminating up-front capital and IT labour costs. Deployment is faster and system health remains optimal because Aquatic Informatics deploys and operates AQUARIUS. Water professionals looking to better manage growing volumes of water quality or quantity monitoring data are invited to watch the 3-minute AQUARIUS video.

About the U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS provides science for a changing world. A bureau of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the USGS is a science organization that provides impartial information on the health of our ecosystems and environment, the natural hazards that threaten us, the natural resources we rely on, the impacts of climate and land-use change, and the core science systems that help us provide timely, relevant, and useable information.

For more information about the USGS, visit www.usgs.gov.

About Aquatic Informatics Inc.

Aquatic Informatics™ provides software solutions that address critical water data management and analysis challenges for the rapidly growing environmental monitoring industry. Aquatic Informatics is focused on providing solutions to a range of different customer groups including federal, state/provincial, and local government departments, hydropower operators, mining companies, academic groups, and consulting organizations who collect, manage, and process large volumes of water quality or quantity data.

For more information about Aquatic Informatics, go to aquaticinformatics.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128671/Images/Quality-Data-01-8a90901c68adb1c0b2f5086f9bf92fb5.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/c0MNqD1CmX4