Aquatic Informatics Appoints Alla Mokhnachyov as Senior Software Development Manager for AQUARIUS Time-Series

Alla Mokhnachyov brings her software development leadership experience and a wealth of knowledge about the AQUARIUS Time-Series' product, customers, and underlying technology to this dynamic and challenging role.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Aquatic Informatics, a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for water data management and analysis, has appointed Alla Mokhnachyov as Senior Software Development Manager of the AQUARIUS Time-Series product.

"Alla's leadership and vision is a huge asset to the AQUARIUS Time-Series team," said Eric Dorgelo, Chief Technology Officer at Aquatic Informatics. "We are thrilled to be able to promote her to this leadership position after her years of hard work and effort at Aquatic Informatics, and have no doubt that she will use her technical expertise and project management experience to excel in her new role."

Alla Mokhnachyov is uniquely qualified for this position and comes armed with over 18 years of experience working as a software engineer and development manager. Prior to joining Aquatic Informatics in 2012, Alla Mokhnachyov worked for 11 years as a software engineer, team lead, and technical consultant at Kodak, a leader in innovative imaging and software technology.

Alla Mokhnachyov added, "My five years at Aquatic Informatics have been the best years of my software career so far. Knowing that our software helps agencies around the world manage our most important resource -- water -- adds meaning to every work day. Software has always been my passion, and when combined with this meaningful "green" purpose, it makes me feel on top of the world! I am excited to have this new opportunity at Aquatic Informatics."

About Aquatic Informatics

Aquatic Informatics provides software solutions that address critical water data management, analytics, and compliance challenges for the rapidly growing water industry. Aquatic Informatics is the trusted provider of water management solutions to over 1,000 municipal, federal, state/provincial, hydropower, mining, academic, and consulting organizations around the world that collect, manage, and process large volumes of water data.

For more information about Aquatic Informatics, go to aquaticinformatics.com.