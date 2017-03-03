Aquatic Informatics Named a 2017 Top CleanTech Leader

Rocket Builders selected Aquatic Informatics among 250 companies as a top 16 cleantech company best positioned for outstanding growth in 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Aquatic Informatics Inc., a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for water data management and analysis, announced that Rocket Builders recognized the company as a top cleantech leader on the 2017 Ready to Rocket CleanTech list. Aquatic Informatics was deemed among the best positioned companies to achieve exceptional revenue growth between 50 to 100 percent in 2017.

"After much research into the trends driving growth in the Clean Technology sector, it became clear that Aquatic Informatics is well positioned to capitalize on these trends," said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.

"We identify companies that have proven their technology and are positioned well for growth. Our analysis of market trends led to our selection of Aquatic Informatics as a Ready to Rocket CleanTech company," said Dave Thomas, Senior Partner, Rocket Builders.

Ed Quilty, President and CEO at Aquatic Informatics, shared his appreciation: "I would like to thank the Ready to Rocket panel of judges for recognizing Aquatic Informatics as a business leader in cleantech."

"We anticipate major growth this year, following the successful cloud deployment of AQUARIUS Time-Series by the US Geological Survey. In a recent survey, we found that 92% of organizations monitoring water in the United States use, or plan to use, USGS standards. This year, for the first time, the same software used by the USGS to centralize, correct, and publish water data in real-time is available to organizations of all sizes, whether they have 5 or 5000 monitoring stations," explained Ed Quilty. "We expect high demand for AQUARIUS as organizations worldwide look to produce equally accurate, timely, and defensible water data."

AQUARIUS is the world's preferred software platform to acquire, process, model, and publish water data. Over 500 organizations in over 50 countries trust AQUARIUS. The highly scalable AQUARIUS platform is a suite of interoperable applications to manage environmental samples, correct and analyze time series data into actionable information, and publish data for an interactive web experience. Simplified data management, analysis, and information sharing enable better decisions for the equitable use, sustainable management, and protection of the world's precious water resources. Water professionals looking to better manage growing volumes of water quality or quantity monitoring data are invited to watch the 3-minute AQUARIUS video.

About Ready to Rocket

Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the Clean Technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding industry averages for revenue, employee and investment growth. http://www.readytorocket.com

Trademark Notice: "Ready to Rocket" is a trademark of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.

About Aquatic Informatics Inc.

Aquatic Informatics™ provides software solutions that address critical water data management and analysis challenges for the rapidly growing environmental monitoring industry. Aquatic Informatics is focused on providing solutions to a range of different customer groups including federal, state/provincial, and local government departments, hydropower operators, mining companies, academic groups, and consulting organizations who collect, manage, and process large volumes of water quality or quantity data.

For more information about Aquatic Informatics, go to aquaticinformatics.com.

