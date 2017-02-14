Aquatic Informatics Welcomes Tim Finegan as Director of Marketing

After 14 years of developing environmental and water monitoring sensors with YSI and Xylem, Tim Finegan brings his global industry knowledge to Aquatic Informatics

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Aquatic Informatics Inc., a global leader in providing innovative software for water data management and analysis, today announced the appointment of Tim Finegan to the position of Director of Marketing. Tim Finegan will lead the content generation, digital marketing, and customer outreach initiatives for Aquatic Informatics, while helping evolve the AQUARIUS platform of data management products.

"Tim Finegan brings 14 years of experience in working with environmental monitoring agencies globally. Aquatic Informatics will benefit from his in-depth industry knowledge and perspective on the unique challenges facing environmental monitoring experts," said Ed Quilty, President and CEO at Aquatic Informatics. "Risks associated with pollution, drought, and stormwater are applications where modern analytics and information tools are empowering new discoveries. Tim's appreciation for these opportunities will drive our successful product and go-to-market strategy at Aquatic Informatics. It's my pleasure to welcome Tim to the management team."

Tim Finegan served as a Global System Engineer, Environmental Product Manager, and Service Coordinator for YSI Inc. Working in roles as diverse as design engineering, customer support, operations management, and sales has helped Tim gain a deep understanding of how to drive growth across an organization. He was also privileged to serve on the Board of Directors at YSI when the company merged with Xylem Inc. Understanding customer applications and challenges in producing high quality environmental information has helped Tim adopt a philosophy of advocating for the environment and customers who are working to make a positive impact on the planet. At Xylem, Tim served as Vertical Market Director for the Surface Water Market, aligning many product brands under a comprehensive product portfolio and marketing strategy. Tim Finegan holds a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton.

Tim has relocated to the Pacific Northwest, noting, "After years of helping environmental advocates collect water quality and discharge data, I look forward to addressing the challenge of data analysis associated with processing raw data into actionable information. Legacy monitoring systems are no longer adequately serving environmental stewards. Aquatic Informatics' software tools enable greater insights from larger volumes of raw data, driving timely, informed decisions. It's an exciting time to be joining the team."

Aquatic Informatics™ provides software solutions that address critical water data management and analysis challenges for the rapidly growing environmental monitoring industry. Aquatic Informatics is focused on providing solutions to a range of different customer groups including federal, state/provincial, and local government departments, hydropower operators, mining companies, academic groups, and consulting organizations who collect, manage, and process large volumes of water quality or quantity data.

