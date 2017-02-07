Aquatic Informatics Wins EBJ Business Achievement Award for the Success of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Water Software Modernization Project

The Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) has awarded Aquatic Informatics with an EBJ Business Achievement Award in the Project Merit category

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Aquatic Informatics Inc., a global leader in providing innovative software solutions for water data management and analysis, has been awarded a prestigious 2016 EBJ Business Achievement Award. The company has been recognized in the category of "Project Merit: Water Data" for the successful deployment of its flagship AQUARIUS Time-Series software by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

"From October to December 2016, we solicited the environmental industry for nominations for the EBJ Business Achievement Awards. Final awards were determined by a committee of EBJ staff and EBJ editorial advisory board members," said Grant Ferrier, President of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, San Diego), publisher of the Environmental Business Journal. "With this award, we acknowledge the successful deployment of this century's most influential national system modernization project in the water monitoring sector. Government system migration projects of this scale take strategic vision, excellent risk mitigation, and world-class leadership. Our congratulations to Aquatic Informatics and the USGS. Water data of the highest quality is now available in real-time for government officials, environmental consultants, water utility personnel, and US citizens."

World-renowned for scientific excellence, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is North America's largest environmental monitoring agency with over 16,500 gauging stations nation-wide. The agency monitors, assesses, and conducts research on the wide range of water resources and conditions, including streamflow, groundwater, water quality, and water availability. It is sought out by thousands of partners and customers for its vast water data holdings.

Since 2006, the USGS has already relied on the AQUARIUS Graphical Rating and Shift Application Tool (GRSAT) to correct and edit time series data. When the USGS decided to retire its legacy Automated Data Processing System (ADAPS) system to optimize water data consistency and reliability nationwide, it chose AQUARIUS Time-Series. Two-months into a successful roll-out schedule, the USGS is now using the full AQUARIUS Time-Series platform, increasing data consistency, comparability, and reliability across a rapidly growing number of its Water Science Centers.

"I would like to thank the Environmental Business Journal for recognizing Aquatic Informatics in its 19th annual EBJ Business Achievement Awards program. This project is a once in a generation digital transformation for the USGS and the National Water Information System," said Ed Quilty, President and CEO at Aquatic Informatics. "In a highly effective collaboration, the USGS and Aquatic Informatics worked closely in the analysis and design process. The USGS tested and approved quarterly releases over three years. AQUARIUS Time-Series is now the most powerful and scalable platform for small to large agencies to efficiently manage and analyze water quantity and quality data for greater insight."

Aquatic Informatics would like to congratulate all this year's EBJ and CCBJ Business Achievement Awards winners. All environmental professionals are invited to a special ceremony and awards banquet at EBJ/CCBJ's Environmental Industry Summit XV in San Diego, CA on the evening of March 22, 2017.

AQUARIUS is the world's preferred software platform to acquire, process, model, and publish water data. Over 500 organizations in over 50 countries trust AQUARIUS. The highly scalable AQUARIUS platform is a suite of interoperable applications to manage environmental samples, correct and analyze time series data into actionable information, and publish data for an interactive web experience. Simplified data management, analysis, and information sharing enable better decisions for the equitable use, sustainable management, and protection of the world's precious water resources. Water professionals looking to better manage growing volumes of water quality or quantity monitoring data are invited to watch the 3-minute AQUARIUS video.

About Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI)

Founded in 1988, Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, San Diego, Calif.) is a research, publishing and consulting company that specializes in defining emerging markets and generating strategic market intelligence for companies, investors, and policymakers. EBI publishes Environmental Business Journal®, the leading provider of strategic information for the environmental industry, and Climate Change Business Journal®, which covers nine segments of the Climate Change Industry. EBI also performs contract research for the government and private sector and founded the Environmental Industry Summit, an annual three-day event for executives in the environmental industry.

For more information, visit www.ebionline.org.

About the U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS provides science for a changing world. A bureau of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the USGS is a science organization that provides impartial information on the health of our ecosystems and environment, the natural hazards that threaten us, the natural resources we rely on, the impacts of climate and land-use change, and the core science systems that help us provide timely, relevant, and useable information.

For more information about the USGS, visit www.usgs.gov.

About Aquatic Informatics Inc.

Aquatic Informatics™ provides software solutions that address critical water data management and analysis challenges for the rapidly growing environmental monitoring industry. Aquatic Informatics is focused on providing solutions to a range of different customer groups including federal, state/provincial, and local government departments, hydropower operators, mining companies, academic groups, and consulting organizations who collect, manage, and process large volumes of water quality or quantity data.

For more information about Aquatic Informatics, go to aquaticinformatics.com.

