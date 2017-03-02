ARA Launches Next Generation Border Security Sensor System

Technology Improves Border Patrol Agent Efficiency and Protection, Lowers Costs, and Prevents Border Wall Compromise

RANDOLPH, VT--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - In response to recent United States (U.S.) Customs and Border Protection initiatives along the U.S. southern border, Applied Research Associates' Security Products Division announces the release of its Pathfinder sensor system design to improve border patrol agent efficiency and protection, reduce costs associated with individual pursuits, and prevent the defeat and/or compromise of anticipated border wall construction.

Currently employed and proven effective by the U.S. military in cross-border security, counter-terrorism, and counter-drug operations around the globe, Pathfinder's expendable, affordable, actionable, and undetectable attributes make it the ideal sensor solution to rapidly decrease border-related illegal immigration, drug smuggling, human trafficking, terrorist activity, and property vandalism.

Unlike other ground sensor systems on the market, Pathfinder's sensors can also be distributed or dispersed irregularly throughout border related areas and terrain to provide agents unique insight into immigration, terrorism, and drug related movement corridors, patterns, and activities. According to David Timian, Senior Vice President and Sector Manager at ARA, "Securing borders with Pathfinder is about the right space…not the whole space. It's about employing the minimum number of sensors to address immediate vulnerabilities FIRST and then progressively adding more, over time, as additional vulnerable areas are identified." By using Pathfinder's point detection capability, agents can now identify and monitor potential threats quicker.

Key Product Attributes:

Extended battery life (MINI sensor: 6-8 months; XL sensor: 24 months)

Focused detection radii and point detection capability

Long range detection reporting without the use of gateways and relays

Signal exfiltration in line of sight, non-line of sight and beyond line of sight conditions

Intelligent, machine learning algorithms

High probability of detection and low false alarm rate

Static and mobile detection receipt and monitoring

Ruggedized sensor capable of withstanding a wide range of climates and terrains.

About Applied Research Associates, Inc.

Applied Research Associates, Inc. is an international research and engineering company that provides excellent solutions to complex and challenging problems in the physical sciences. Our mission is to deliver in-depth and diversified research, engineering, and technical support services. In support of our mission, we maintain a broad range of technical expertise in biomedical engineering, defense, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, and environmental technologies.

