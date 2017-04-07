Arak Resources Ltd.: Name Change, New Trading Symbol, and Forward-Split, Effective Monday, April 10, 2017

SOURCE: Arak Resources Ltd.
April 07, 2017 20:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) -
Arak Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AAC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, having received regulatory acceptance, the following corporate changes that will take effect at the open on Monday, April 10, 2017:
Cobalt 27 plans to continue to refocus its efforts and aggressively pursue projects and opportunities in the battery metals sector.
ARAK RESOURCES LTD.
Carl von Einsiedel, Director
For further information please contact: Arak Resources Ltd.604-410-2277Fax: 604.410.2275
