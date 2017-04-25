Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. Welcomes David Berkowitz and Kevin Pike to Advisory Board

CORAL SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. (ARS) has announced two key additions to its Advisory Board, David Berkowitz and Kevin Pike.

David Berkowitz invested in e-commerce early on, and was part of the team that launched the PayPal Here mobile system in 2012. He is also the founder and President of a B2B electronics value-added reselling venture and president of Summa Capital, Inc. Mr. Berkowitz previously worked on several projects including: the development of FinTech disruptive technology, EDGARIZEIT, a cloud-based platform for the EDGARization of SEC documents and Fetchly, an SMS lead generation application. A true entrepreneur at heart, Mr. Berkowitz will aide in the advancement of online dispute resolution (ODR).

Kevin Pike has held various positions at the American Arbitration Association, JAMS and Arbitration Forums. He has over 30 years' experience in the field of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and brings a depth of insight to the ARS Advisory Board. His current positon is in arbitration with Claim Resource Services. Mr. Pike speaks regularly at insurance industry and ADR conferences, conducts training webinars, writes articles for various business publications and produces a weekly blog distributed throughout the insurance industry. Mr. Pike continues to advocate for the use of arbitration and mediation by teaching ADR skills to thousands of insurance professionals and attorneys nationwide.

ARS is revolutionizing the field of dispute resolution through its cloud based ADR and ODR programs. ARS offers its users virtual arbitration and mediation services in the comfort of their own businesses, offices or homes without ever having to make a personal appearance. Its combination of a digital evidence submission process along with video and telephonic conferencing makes resolving client/customer/business disputes simplified, cost-effective and private alternative to litigation.