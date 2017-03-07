Arcadia Data Accelerates Era of Data-Native Applications with Visual Analytics

Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 broadens value of data lakes across enterprises by delivering updated intuitive user experience for creating and sharing data-centric applications

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Arcadia Data, provider of visual analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced the launch of Arcadia Enterprise 4.0. The platform enhancements enable enterprises to build, brand, share and embed data-centric applications, ultimately making Apache Hadoop and cloud-based data lakes more accessible and valuable to all users within and outside an organization. Complete with a new user interface (UI) and extranet deployment security, the platform serves as a bridge between business users and self-service access to big data for data discovery, powering next-generation data applications for new lines of business and revenue generation.

"At PipelineRx, our mission is to advance pharmacy's impact on patient care and improved outcomes through innovative telepharmacy solutions and technology," said Ben Buxton, vice president of engineering at PipelineRx. "What excites us most about Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 is the visual analytics that allow us to deliver meaningful data for our clients, scale to thousands of users, and build highly-differentiated services that help define the industry."

Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 offers enterprises a data-native, easy-to-use visual analytics and BI platform that is highly agile, scales with enterprise big data demands, allows for concurrent users and doesn't require organizations to extract and move data, which can be prohibitively costly and complex. Moreover, Arcadia Data accelerates organizations to build revenue-generating big data applications.

"Most highly scalable modern [business intelligence] BI platforms are too IT-centric -- they require significant involvement of technology management pros to set up, deploy and maintain them. On the other hand, some agile BI platforms, such as those that empower business users to be mostly self-sufficient, deliver such capabilities at the expense of scalability," wrote Boris Evelson, vice president and principal analyst in the September 2016 Forrester report entitled How To Scale Business Intelligence With Hadoop-Based Platforms. "Today, [application development and delivery] AD&D professionals working on BI initiatives are lucky to have an option to have the BI cake and eat it too: agile BI platforms that are also highly distributed."

New significant capabilities of Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 that address enterprise needs include:

New Material Design based UI: Material Design -- pioneered by Google Design in 2015 -- provides a seamless workflow, and when paired with the Arcadia Data platform, enable a goal-oriented and uncluttered process. Users avoid context-switching with Arcadia-driven hints and suggested actions and next steps, without the need for extra tabs and pop-ups;

Accelerated insight-to-action: Proactive alerting and scheduling features drive next steps with dashboard alerts and email notifications based on conditional thresholds on real-time data. New visualization types such as network graph and dendrograms speed understanding of complex relationships;

Point-and-click rapid application design: Expanding both the access and use of all data sources across the organization for historical and real-time, Arcadia Enterprise provides a new responsive visual designer for users to easily define workflows and customize applications to meet company brand standards. Additionally, new application deployment features mean analysts can quickly develop and deploy from test to production environments with simplified application migration to accelerate time to market;

Secure extranet deployments for 1000s of users: Enterprises have a growing need to share data externally with customers, suppliers and partners. Blending principles from website design and data-centric applications, new secure extranet capabilities in Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 give organizations an easy way to publish data applications externally, while securely provisioning and controlling the exact sets of data that are safely published and accessible for deeper insights.

"Organizations today fail to fully realize the value from their big data projects because they are hamstrung by business intelligence and visualization tools that only analyze a sub-segment of data extracted from Hadoop and other scale-out platforms and break at big data scale," said Priyank Patel, co-founder and chief product officer at Arcadia Data. "By delivering a fully-distributed visual analytics solution that is easy for architects and developers to build, and users to embed and leverage to gain real-time insights, Arcadia Data is empowering organizations to solve their most complex big data problems."

Arcadia Data has seen rapid adoption by leading organizations across a variety of industries. Analysts and citizen data scientists can use Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 for use cases such as developing customer 360 insights and digital marketing campaign intelligence; detecting and preventing cybersecurity threats and attacks before they develop; iterating financial risk models and designing data visualizations to provide transparency and auditability for regulatory compliance and trade surveillance; and turning IoT and sensor data from millions of devices into meaningful lifecycle analytics.

The big data ecosystem heralds Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 as a massive step forward in delivering valuable big data applications for organizations globally:

Cloudera

"Partnering with cutting-edge technologies to solve the biggest problems our customers face has always been a priority for Cloudera," said Tom Pinckney, senior director, partner sales at Cloudera. "With in-cluster execution in Cloudera's data management platform, Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 accelerates our customers' ability to easily and visually analyze all their data in high definition to drive actionable insights and create data-driven applications. This strengthens our partnership in serving our joint customers and working on innovative data solutions around connected IoT data, customer intelligence and cybersecurity."

MapR

"Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 on the MapR Converged Data Platform provides the perfect architecture for designing and running mission-critical, customer-facing big data applications," said Anoop Dawar, vice president, product marketing at MapR Technologies. "The new extranet capabilities from Arcadia combined with advanced multi-tenancy of the MapR Platform makes it easy for organizations to deploy value-added data services to their consumers in a secure, self-service manner."

StreamSets

"Arcadia's data-native BI and visual analytics platform helps our customer solve their complex data problems," said Jobi George, vice president, business development at StreamSets. "A data lake is incomplete without easy and reliable data ingestion or a method for self-service data visualization. StreamSets Data Collector and Arcadia Enterprise used together enable a modern solution that improves efficiency and effectiveness across diverse use cases such as IoT, cybersecurity and healthcare."

Trifacta

"Our focus at Trifacta is to enable line-of-business users and analysts to wrangle diverse data on their own for faster, more accurate analysis. What Arcadia does is extend self-service BI and visualization to these same users," said Wei Zheng, vice president of products at Trifacta. "Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 further enhances self-service BI capabilities for end users with new features from UI to tight security and sharing, and we expect increased big data adoption among business users as a result."

Waterline

"Combining Arcadia Data visual analytics with Waterline's market-leading data catalog makes it easy for customers to put big data to work in their organizations," said Kaycee Lai, chief operating officer at Waterline Data. "Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 extends ease-of-use for business analysts to develop data applications leveraging high-quality data which is well organized and accessible from the Waterline enterprise data catalog."

Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 will be available to users in the second quarter of 2017.

This announcement was made at the Gartner and Data Analytics Summit where Arcadia Data will be demoing new Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 features at Booth #114. Additionally, Arcadia Data's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Shant Hovsepian will be presenting a session titled, "Arcadia Data: What Happens in Hadoop STAYS in Hadoop: Scaling BI & Analytics" on Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm CT at Solutions Showcase Theater, Stage B.

About Arcadia Data

Arcadia Data has built the first visual analytics platform to solve the most complex big data problems with the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights in the era of big data. Arcadia Data is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without extracting it, therefore filling the gap between easy data visualization and complex advanced analytics for use cases like the connected car, information security, and trade surveillance. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit Arcadia at www.arcadiadata.com. Follow Arcadia Data at @ArcadiaData.