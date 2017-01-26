Arcadia Data Drives Sales and Marketing Momentum By Expanding Leadership Team

With key management hires, company bolsters global go-to-market strategy around visual analytics software in the enterprise

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Arcadia Data, provider of visual analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced it has made two significant hires to its sales and marketing department, welcoming Amir Assar as vice president of sales and Steve Wooledge as vice president of marketing. Assar and Wooledge will work in tandem to evolve the development and execution of Arcadia Data's global sales and marketing channels by working hand-in hand with the customer engagement, engineering, and alliances teams to develop international market opportunities.

"Arcadia Data's goal is to help organizations achieve a significant return on their big data investment by enabling them to more easily and rapidly derive insights and build data-centric applications from their data," said Sushil Thomas, co-founder and chief executive officer at Arcadia Data. "Steve and Amir will be influential in solidifying Arcadia Data's go-to-market strategy, introducing our visual analytics solution -- and making it indispensable -- to users around the globe."

Prior to joining Arcadia, Assar held senior sales management and leadership positions at IBM, and several successful emerging technology companies, including DataPower, later acquired by IBM. Assar was part of the original sales team that built DataPower from early stages into a $300 million business, transitioning it to be one of IBM's most successful acquisitions.

Wooledge brings over 15 years of experience in business development, product, and digital marketing, joining recently from MapR, where he was in charge of identifying market opportunities and driving demand for MapR solutions. Prior to that, Wooledge served as vice president of marketing for Teradata's Unified Data Architecture, where he drove big data strategy and market awareness across the product line, including Apache Hadoop. Wooledge also held various roles in product and corporate marketing at Aster Data prior to being acquired by Teradata for $295 million, as well as sales and marketing roles at Business Objects prior to their acquisition by SAP.

Wooledge and Assar have already become critical components to Arcadia Data's leadership team, playing key roles in the company's recent launch of Arcadia Enterprise 3.3, the industry's first real-time, modern BI platform for cloud-native, on-premises and Hadoop-native deployments.

About Arcadia Data

