Arcadia Data Expands Internationally To Meet Growing Global Visual Big Data Analytics Demands; Lands Enstar and Nordea Bank As Customers

London office opening, key UK hires and new customers further demonstrate continued market momentum and success with aggressive global expansion strategy

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Arcadia Data, a provider of visual big data analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced its international expansion with the opening of a European headquarters in London, England. The additional location will enable Arcadia Data to seamlessly service its growing international customers base throughout Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), delivering an enterprise platform that unifies big data discovery, business intelligence, and real-time visual analytics natively on Apache Hadoop® and cloud platforms. The company is also announcing its first European customers with Enstar Group, a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions, and Nordea Bank, one of Europe's largest banks. Both companies were looking for a powerful and scalable, yet simple tool to provide users agile access and interactive analytics directly on their complex big data.

"Using Arcadia's visual big data analytics cleverness, we've been able to modernise our data architecture to support agility not easily delivered using traditional BI tools," said Mark Bendall, lead technology architect at Enstar. "We are excited that this new capability, to get self-service insights from our big data platform, will continue to help us better serve a broad range of business units across Enstar."

The security and scale required for modern data applications within banking and insurance was a deciding factor in selecting Arcadia Data, which runs and analyses data in place and leverages existing data platform-level security standards.

"Arcadia Data is a natural fit for the data platform at Nordea. Our data strategy is to bring processing to the data on a single secured and scalable platform," said Alasdair Anderson, executive vice president at Nordea. "Arcadia is enabling our business to visualise data sets at scale in a fully-secured environment, reducing our information security risk, total cost of ownership, and architectural debt. Our end goal is to remove technology complexity for the production of reporting and analytics by supplying the business with a self-service reporting platform. Arcadia will be key for us going forward in realising this strategy."

The Arcadia Data EMEA office in London will have a sales and customer service focus and be led by Duncan Paul, Director of EMEA sales. Paul has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software with sales management roles at Platfora, Cloudera, and HP. With additional international customers including Royal Bank of Canada and P&G, Arcadia Data continues to aggressively expand its market penetration and support the world's most dynamic data-driven enterprises.

"Our growth and international expansion are both a strategic and significant benchmark for Arcadia Data," said Sushil Thomas, co-founder and CEO at Arcadia Data. "We're pleased and excited to meet our global customers' demand for a scalable visual big data analytics platform and will be focused on maintaining this momentum for years to come thanks to strong leadership in the region."

About Arcadia Data

Arcadia Data has built the first visual analytics platform to solve the most complex big data problems with the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights in the era of big data. Arcadia Data is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without extracting it, therefore filling the gap between easy data visualization and complex advanced analytics for use cases like the connected car, information security, and trade surveillance. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit Arcadia at www.arcadiadata.com. Follow Arcadia Data at @ArcadiaData.