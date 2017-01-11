Arcadia Data Introduces First Visual Analytics Platform Native to Cloudera Enterprise

Arcadia Enterprise provides seamless integration with Cloudera Enterprise for real-time data visualization, on-cluster security, and management across cloud and on-premises

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Arcadia Data, the visual analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced new native integration features for Arcadia Enterprise and Cloudera Enterprise to deliver a comprehensive real-time, Hadoop-native analytics platform. Directly integrated with Cloudera Manager and with new support for Apache Kudu and Cloudera Search, users will now have access to data-native architecture that enables both real-time dashboards and rich data visualization for large-scale, big data uses cases such as IoT data, spanning cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments.

Organizations today are challenged by legacy BI and data visualization tools that only analyze a sub-segment of big data extracted from Hadoop and are delayed by batch updates. As a result, business insights are stalled in multiple areas of the discovery process as storage, compute, and visualization tools are fragmented, costly, and cumbersome to manage. The integration of Arcadia Enterprise with Cloudera's modern data platform offers a single solution that combines multi-source streaming and visualization of historical and unstructured data into the same visual analytics platform, by integrating next-gen data management tools like Apache HBase, Apache Kudu, Cloudera Search, Apache Spark Streaming, Apache Impala, and Apache Solr for faster insights and ease of use.

"Arcadia's visual analytics platform offers Cloudera customers a seamless way to quickly analyze massive data sets and drill down at a granular level without the need to move data," said Charles Zedlewski, senior vice president of products at Cloudera. "Arcadia Enterprise's native integration with Cloudera's security and management offerings dramatically simplifies use and accelerates time to value by delivering meaningful real-time insights in the era of big data."

"Deployment and management as a native software in Cloudera is a major win for customers looking to not only simplify their big data ecosystem, but to do so with access to dynamic data sets in real-time," said Priyank Patel, co-founder and chief product officer at Arcadia Data. "Not only will they be able to leverage all of the major next-generation data management tools like Apache Spark, Apache Impala, Apache Kudu, and others, but any analyst or data scientist can be up and running in under 30 minutes."

Arcadia Enterprise's native integration with Cloudera delivers joint users with the following benefits:

Real-Time Insights Integration: Unified real-time visual insights from streaming data with historical data discovery in a single view made to enhance productivity for business analysts seeking to apply meaningful insights from data at scale.

Cloud and On-Premises Deployments: Performance-optimized, self-service BI, and visual analytic capabilities can now incorporate all deployments within the data ecosystem, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid

Enhanced Information Security: As previously announced, integrated security native to Apache Sentry eliminates the need for multiple security configurations across disparate BI tools, providing more robust protection for mission-critical organizations, in industries such as financial services and healthcare.

Integrated Management: Simplified cluster deployments with Cloudera Manager and Cloudera Navigator provide audit transparency into any and all data types and analytic operations at scale used for visualizations.

