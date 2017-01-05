FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), a life sciences company and developer of the AC5™ devices for use in controlling bleeding and fluid loss in order to provide faster and safer surgical and interventional care, announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at The Biotech Showcase™ 2017 Conference taking place from January 9-11, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 3:30 PM PST. Dr. Norchi and Richard Davis, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to participate in meetings with the investment community during the conference.

If you are an investor and wish to attend the Company's presentation or schedule a meeting at the conference, please click on the following link: http://www.ebdgroup.com/bts/registration/index.php.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1130846. Additionally, the presentation will be made available for download at http://ir.archtherapeutics.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of making surgery and interventional care faster and safer for patients. Arch's flagship development stage product candidates, known as the AC5 Surgical Hemostatic Device™ and AC5 Topical Hemostatic Device™, are being designed to achieve hemostasis in procedures.

Find out more at www.archtherapeutics.com.

About The Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences.

