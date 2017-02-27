Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the Maxim Group - Haitong Securities Healthcare Investor and Partnering Conference

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Terrence Norchi, MD, CEO of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, will present at the Maxim Group - Haitong Securities Healthcare Investor and Partnering Conference taking place from March 6-7, 2017 at the Park Hyatt Shanghai in Shanghai, China.

Dr. Norchi is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion called "Launching into Existing Markets" on March 6, 2017 at 3:30 PM local time (GMT+8) followed by an Arch Therapeutics corporate update at 4:20 PM.

Dr. Norchi will meet with institutional investors and strategic Chinese enterprises who are signed up to attend the two-day conference. Arch Therapeutics presentations are available for download at http://ir.archtherapeutics.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling materials technology platform with the goal of making surgery and interventional care faster and safer for patients. Arch's flagship development stage product candidates, known as the AC5 Surgical Hemostatic Device™ and AC5 Topical Hemostatic Device™, are being designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound and interventional care. Find out more at www.archtherapeutics.com.

About Maxim

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities ( SSE : 600837) (SEHK: 6837) is a major securities firm in China, providing services in stocks and futures brokerage, as well as investment banking, corporate finance, M&A, asset management, mutual fund, and private equity. Haitong was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in July 2007 and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2012. For more information, please visit: https://www.htsec.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

