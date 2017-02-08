Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Updates at Two Conferences in New York, February 2017

Dr. Norchi to Present at the 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference and 2nd Annual Source Capital Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Terrence Norchi, MD, CEO of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTCQB : ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference and the Source Capital Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference, both held in New York City.

Dr. Norchi is scheduled to present at the 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 14 at 2:30 PM ET at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. He will be available to participate in meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. If you are an investor and wish to attend the Company's presentation or schedule a meeting, please click the following link: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference.

Dr. Norchi is also scheduled to provide a company update during a live webcast at the Source Capital Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16 at 10:45 AM ET at the Convene Conference Center located at 730 Third Avenue, New York City. If you wish to attend the presentation or schedule a meeting, please click the following link: http://disruptnyc.com. You may access the live webcast by visiting: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/11170. The presentation will be available for download at: http://ir.archtherapeutics.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling materials technology platform with the goal of making surgery and interventional care faster and safer for patients. Arch's flagship development stage product candidates, known as the AC5 Surgical Hemostatic Device™ and AC5 Topical Hemostatic Device™, are being designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound and interventional care.

