Archadeck of Central Iowa Receives Archadeck Outdoor Living's Top Design Excellence Award

Archadeck of Central Iowa receives the highest acknowledgement of design excellence in the Archadeck franchise system by being awarded the 2016 Design Excellence Award

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Harold Cross, owner of the Archadeck of Central Iowa location, and his team were awarded Archadeck Outdoor Living's top design award, which recognizes building design excellence among its franchise locations. As North America's largest custom designer and builder of outdoor structures and spaces, Archadeck Outdoor Living has grown to a franchise network of over 50 locations across the United States and Canada.

Presented annually, the Archadeck Design Excellence Award is awarded in different project categories including decking projects, hardscape or patio projects, and porch and sunroom projects. The winners of those categories are then entered to win the Design Excellence Award Grand Prize, which is determined by a collective vote by the Archadeck franchisee network.

"This project certainly threw us a few curve balls, but with a great crew and involved clients we successfully built the outdoor living space of their dreams," said Harold Cross, the owner of the Central Iowa location. "It is truly an honor to be selected as the Grand Prize winner of the Archadeck Design Content. We're really proud of this project."

Mr. Cross' winning project is an impressive outdoor living space which combined a low-maintenance multi-level deck with three main conversation areas featuring curved railings and a pergola over an existing patio and garden.

"This is the exact kind of project and team that represents what we stand for here at Archadeck," stated Mike Reeder, VP of the Archadeck Outdoor Living Brand. "His level of expertise, creativity, and design is an inspiration to the entire Archadeck system."

The winning project is featured in the Archadeck Outdoor Living Design Guide and soon to be launched Archadeck Design Excellence Award photo gallery, which can be found on the company's website at http://www.Archadeck.com.

Founded in 1985, Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom designed and built decks, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes and Gardens and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Additional information can be viewed at Archadeck.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134279/Images/Unknown-954d507a53e68611b33fec0bfc7ba1d4.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134279/Images/IowaDeckView-566632cb9d4bb915b0f451904da592de.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134279/Images/Unknown-3-39d10cee9ffa91fdb6d2003246a00309.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134279/Images/IowaOverview-154ac20545bcac16b0d6c98a37313083.jpeg