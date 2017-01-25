Archadeck of Nova Scotia of Halifax Awarded Best of Houzz 2017

Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World

HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Archadeck of Nova Scotia of Halifax has won "Best Of Design" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The outdoor living design/build specialist in decks, sunrooms, screened porches, stone patios and outdoor kitchens was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Archadeck of Nova Scotia," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

"We are excited that so many Houzz users have been inspired by our outdoor living projects," said Maurice Meagher, owner of the Nova Scotia location. "We would like to thank the Houzz community for all the positive feedback this year. Our team strives each and every day to provide cost effective, innovative designs that transform backyards and add value to homes in the Halifax area. We are looking forward to another year of new clients, designs and transformations."

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish -- online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

About Archadeck

Founded in 1985, Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom-designed and built decks, patios, hardscapes, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes and Gardens and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Visit us at Archadeck.com and ArchadeckFranchise.com.

