Archadeck of Suburban Boston Receives Archadeck Outdoor Living's Design Excellence Award in the Deck Project Category

Archadeck of Suburban Boston was awarded the Archadeck Outdoor Living Design Excellence Award for Decks

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Jim Finlay, owner of the Archadeck of Suburban Boston location in Boston, Massachusetts and his team were awarded Archadeck Outdoor Living's Design Excellence award in the deck category. The winning project was sold and built under the direction of Mr. Larry Cohen, a member of the Archadeck of Suburban Boston team. The contest recognizes design excellence in several project categories among its franchise locations. As North America's largest custom designer and builder of outdoor structures and spaces, Archadeck Outdoor Living has grown to a franchise network of over 50 locations across the United States and Canada.

Awarded annually, the Archadeck Design Excellence Award is awarded in different project categories including decking projects, hardscape or patio projects and porch and room projects. The winners of those categories are then entered to win the Design Excellence Award Grand Prize, which is determined by a collective vote by the Archadeck franchisee network.

"We are honored to have been selected," said Jim Finlay, the owner of the Suburban Boston location. "Being recognized for this project means a lot to me and the team."

Mr. Cohen's winning project is a tall chestnut deck over a patio space with walnut rails and black aluminum balusters. The deck features a low maintenance white pergola with a retractable ShadeTree canopy system and low voltage deck lights on the stair rail and deck rail posts for safety. The deck has numerous other upscale features including an under-deck drainage system that protects people and furniture on the newly constructed patio below. Complimenting the chestnut colored deck is also a white vinyl ceiling under the deck and white PVC trim on the deck columns, beams, deck trim, stair risers, and the underside of the stairs and landing.

"We are pleased to once again present this award to Jim Finlay, Larry Cohen, and the entire Archadeck of Suburban Boston team," stated Mike Reeder, VP of the Archadeck Outdoor Living Brand. "They continue to demonstrate their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to designing and building exquisite outdoor living spaces that meet their client's needs and expectations."

The winning project will be featured in the soon to be launched Archadeck Design Excellence Award photo gallery, which will be found on the company's website at www.Archadeck.com.

Archadeck Outdoor Living is North America's largest builder of custom-designed and built decks, screened porches, sunrooms, outdoor living rooms, outdoor kitchens and outdoor living structures. Qualified Remodeler and Remodeler Magazine consistently rank Archadeck at the top of their respective annual "Best" lists. Archadeck projects have graced the covers of Gardens, Decks and Patios and Decks & Backyard Projects. The company has been featured in articles in This Old House, Smart Money, Coastal Living, Better Homes & Gardens and Gardening & Deck Design, as well as on HGTV. Additional information can be viewed at www.archadeck.com.

