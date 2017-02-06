Archer Western to Build TEX Rail Station at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Archer Western has been selected by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to build a new $28.5 million TEX Rail station adjacent to Terminal B at DFW.

The Terminal B station will serve as the terminating stop in TEX Rail's planned 27-mile commuter rail project, currently under construction by the Archer Western Herzog Joint Venture that will connect downtown Fort Worth and DFW Airport. The new line is expected to serve 8,000 daily riders, and will improve commuting times to and from Fort Worth, and will feature a walkway connecting to the existing Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station next to Terminal A.

Archer Western is among the national leaders in building mass transit and rail, having completed more than 55-miles of passenger rail in the Dallas Fort Worth area over the last 17 years and currently delivering transit to airports, including new automated people mover systems at Orlando and Tampa International Airports.

Archer Western is part of The Walsh Group, a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Archer Western, Walsh Construction and Walsh Canada across 19 regional offices. The Walsh Group is currently listed as the nation's fifth largest mass transit and rail builder, as well as the 11th largest U.S. national contractor per Engineering News-Record. For more information about The Walsh Group, visit www.walshgroup.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129527/Images/TEX_Rail_Station_at_Terminal_B_DFW_-_courtesy_HKS,-1523dee63aa58cea8d9572a9c35fa43e.jpg