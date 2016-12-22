Archive360 Archive2Anywhere Named TechTarget's SearchCloudApplications.com Editors' Choice for Innovation

Email Migration Solution Recognized for Its Legally Compliant Engine that Migrates Legacy Email Archives to Local or Cloud Repositories While Maintaining Clear Chain of Custody and Ensuring Data Fidelity

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Archive360®, the leading provider of email archive migration software, today announced that its Archive2Anywhere™ email migration solution has been named by TechTarget's SearchCloudApplications.com as its Editors' Choice for Innovation. The SearchCloudApplications.com article touted, "The Archive2Anywhere legally compliant engine migrates legacy email archives to local or cloud repositories while maintaining a clear chain of custody and ensuring data fidelity."

The editors at SearchCloudApplications.com regularly recognize cloud applications, platforms and services for their innovation and market impact. In addition to its innovative and unrivaled ability to migrate legacy archive data at high speed while maintaining 100% data fidelity and chain of custody, Archive2Anywhere met SearchCloudApplications.com stringent criteria due to its ability to be fully integrated with all supported data sources and target repositories, providing the most efficient, fastest high volume data migrations possible. Archive2Anywhere meets all required regulatory compliance requirements because it does not convert or compromise archive source data during the migration process. Archive2Anywhere can compliantly migrate Journal content, PSTs, and rehydrate message stubs in a legally defensible manner while maintaining full chain of custody. Archive2Anywhere is fast, predictable and proven with 100 percent data fidelity and support for all of the top current and legacy email archiving platforms.

Explaining just one of the key reasons Archive2Anywhere is important, Joel Shore, News Writer, wrote, "Archiving email -- and being able to retrieve it on demand -- is required in the eyes of the law. For how long your organization chooses to keep those messages and where you store them must be spelled out in clear retention and disposition policies that can satisfy the courts in the event of litigation."

Ray Henderson, Systems Administrator, Palm Beach County Water Utilities commented, "We have a very good picture of our archiving process. If it was necessary to quickly retrieve an email message, we could do that with no problem."

"Archive2Anywhere is the premier email archive migration solution designed specifically to work across heterogeneous email platforms -- including Microsoft Office 365, Exchange, Gmail, Google and others," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "No other solution is able to tightly align and integrate like Archive2Anywhere -- on premises and into the cloud, to ensure fast, accurate and forensically defensible email migration and management. With Archive2Anywhere, email management is streamlined and costs slashed." He continued, "We are honored to be recognized by the esteemed editorial team at TechTarget's SearchCloudApplications.com as their 'Editors' Choice for Innovation.' We believe it underscores IT's frustration with the complexity and expense in managing continuously growing email archives, the business and legal criticality of doing it right, and Archive2Anywhere's unique ability to enable business organizations to do just that."

To read the full article, please visit: http://searchcloudapplications.techtarget.com/feature/Editors-Choice-for-Innovation-Archive2Anywhere-email-migration-tool.

