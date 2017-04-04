Archive360 Archive2Azure Named Finalist in 2017 DCS Awards

Managed Cloud Archive Designed Specifically for Long-Term Archiving of Compliance Data on the Microsoft Azure Platform Finalist in "Data Centre ICT Cloud Storage Product Of The Year" Category

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and data management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, today announced it has been named a Finalist for the 2017 DCS Awards, which acknowledge the achievements of datacenter solutions designers, manufacturers and providers operating in the European market. Archive360 Archive2Azure™, the industry's first and only managed cloud archive designed specifically for long-term archiving of compliance data on the Microsoft Azure platform, has achieved Finalist status in the "Data Centre ICT Cloud Storage Product of the Year" category. Winners will now be decided via open voting (open until April 28).

Archive360's Archive2Azure™ is a managed compliance storage solution based on Microsoft Azure. It is the industry's first solution allowing for complete elimination of legacy on premise email archives and other low touch or 'grey' data including inactive employee work files and PSTs, file system content, system generated data, data from application retirement, and data sets generated form eDiscovery. Archive2Azure delivers long-term, secure retention and management of low touch unstructured data, including journal email for regulatory compliance.

"Archive360 is the world's most trusted and proven provider of data migration software, having migrated more than 12 petabytes of data for more than 600 organizations around the world. Now, with its Archive2Azure solution, clients can for the first time enjoy a fast, accurate and seamless move to the Microsoft cloud, while eliminating costly on-premise unstructured data silos, including cumbersome and expensive legacy archives," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "We are delighted to have been selected by the esteemed panel of 2017 DCS Awards judges, and honored to be counted among the other finalists -- many of the most well known and highly respected technology innovators in the world. We wish each congratulations and the best of luck!"

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which will take place at the Grange St Paul's Hotel, London, on May 18, 2017.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

