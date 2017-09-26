Archive360 Co-Founder and CTO, Tibi Popp, to Join Microsoft Ignite Panel Discussion: "Azure Storage: Digital Transformation in Key Industries"

Learn How Microsoft Partners and Customers Are Leveraging Azure Storage to Deliver End-To-End Solutions That Help Customers Unlock the Value of Their Data In The Cloud

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Microsoft Ignite September 25-29, Booth #1045 - Archive360, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, today announced that its Co-Founder and CTO, Tibi Popp, will join a panel discussion entitled, "Azure Storage: Digital Transformation in Key Industries" at this week's Microsoft Ignite conference.

Session Details:

When:

Thursday, September 28 @ 12:30 p.m. (BRK2288)

Why Attend:

Digital transformation is real and in many industries, the move is centered around data. Industries have very specialized challenges and software providers who solve these problems in highly customized ways. Microsoft partners are leveraging Azure Storage to deliver end-to-end solutions that help customers unlock the value of their data in the cloud. In this talk, hear directly from Microsoft partners and customers in the media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare, automotive, and public safety industries who are achieving their digital transformation goals.

About Archive360's Tibi Popp:

Tibi Popp is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Archive360. Under his leadership, Archive2Azure SaaS/PaaS was released to provide a secure, open standard intelligent archive by harnessing the power of the Azure Cloud Services. Tibi is an archiving and data analysis expert having spent more than 15 years building and implementing solutions for enterprise-class email and document messaging, archiving, and compliance. Prior to Archive360, Tibi was an early employee of Mimosa Systems where he was instrumental in building and establishing the company as a global leader in enterprise email and content archiving. Before Mimosa, Tibi held leadership positions with AXS-One, where he envisioned and developed a first to market Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) message archive platform for leading Wall Street Financial firms. In addition to all things technology-related, Tibi's passions include fast cars and trying to keep up with his wife and two children.

Learn More: https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions

On Monday, September 25, 2017, Archive360 made the following notable announcements from Microsoft Ignite:

Archive360 Delivers Day-One Support for Microsoft Cognitive & Media Services and Microsoft Azure Archival Storage Tier (https://www.archive360.com/news/archive360-delivers-day-one-support-microsoft-cognitive-media-services-microsoft-azure-archival-storage-tier/)

Archive360 Powers the Planning and Execution of Microsoft SharePoint Extension Strategies (https://www.archive360.com/news/archive360-powers-planning-execution-microsoft-sharepoint-extension-strategies/)

Tweet this: .@Archive360 @TibiPopp to join #Microsoft #Ignite panel "Azure Storage: Digital Transformation in Key Industries" http://www.archive360.com/news

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated data into the Microsoft cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ solution is the compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure™ solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Copyright ©2017. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2Anywhere, Archive2Azure and FastCollect are trademarks of Archive360, Inc.