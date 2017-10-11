Archive360 Featured In CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide

Recognized for Microsoft Cloud Solutions that Enable and Accelerate Channel Partners' Cloud Business Opportunities and Bottom-line Results

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Archive360, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Archive360 in its 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide, a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

The CRN 2017 Cloud Partner Program Guide serves as a valuable resource for solution providers navigating the booming cloud marketplace, helping them to identify technology suppliers with innovative cloud offerings and partner programs. To qualify for participation in the Cloud Partner Program Guide, technology vendors must have a unique set of partner program benefits for solution providers that deliver cloud infrastructure or applications.

"In a saturated cloud market, it can be difficult for solution providers to differentiate among cloud vendors and find the right ones to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies this painstaking process, identifying the cloud partner programs with a compelling combination of resources, support, training and financial incentives. Our 2017 guide features a strong lineup of cutting-edge companies with proven track records of helping partners meet and exceed their customers' needs."

Archive360's Accelerate Channel Program offers compelling partner incentives and engagement tools to drive increased adoption of Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure and other next-generation cloud archive and data management solutions, in order to enable and accelerate its channel partners' opportunities and bottom-line results. With Archive2Azure™, customer can transform their information into a data-rich source of business intelligence, while eliminating the cost and complexity inherent with traditional backup and on-premises archiving and data management solutions. With FastCollect™, customers can achieve fast, accurate, secure, legally defensable and compliant data collection and migration to the cloud.

"With Archive2Azure, Archive360 channel partners are able to empower their end clients to eliminate vendor lock-in and regain total control over all of their corporate information, while also leveraging all the benefits of cloud. And with FastCollect, our channel partners enable their end clients to move all of their archived information, including metadata and stubs, in a matter of hours -- versus weeks or months," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "We are delighted to have been recognized by the esteemed CRN team, and featured in its Cloud Partner Program Guide. We believe it serves an another enviable proof point of both the channel and market need for data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, as well as Archive360's ability to deliver the most innovative, proven and cost effective solutions."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is featured in the October issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated data into the Microsoft cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ solution is the compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure™ solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Copyright ©2017. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2Anywhere, Archive2Azure and FastCollect are trademarks of Archive360, Inc.