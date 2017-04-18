Archive360 Named Finalist for 2017 DBTA Readers' Choice Awards

Archive2Azure Finalist for Best Cloud Solution, and FastCollect for PSTs Finalist for Best Data Storage Solution

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and data management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, today announced it has been named a finalist in two categories in the 2017 DBTA Readers' Choice Awards. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ managed compliance storage solution for Microsoft Azure has been named a finalist for "Best Cloud Storage Solution" and its FastCollect for PSTs™ fully automated discovery, rehydration, migration, removal and storage solution has been named a finalist for "Best Data Storage Solution."

"The cloud has become a preferred option for companies seeking to reverse the growing issues associated with ever-expanding on-premises legacy email archives, and ensure preparedness to meet regulatory compliance and eDiscovery mandates," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "With Archive2Azure, data can be quickly and accurately migrated to and managed within the Microsoft Azure cloud, and users can reap its benefits -- including simplified management, virtually limitless elastic scalability, security, protection, high availability, easy access and much lower and controllable costs, while still ensuring regulatory compliance and eDiscovery readiness."

"Likewise, in today's dynamic, highly competitive and litigious business climate, it has never been more critical to assure a compliant and legally defensible email archive, and in order to do so organizations must first be able to locate PSTs wherever they are hiding," Tolson continued. "FastCollect for PSTs is the only fully-automated solution that ensures all metadata, message stubs and message content can be compliantly located, rehydrated, migrated, deleted, stored and audited in a manner that ensures full fidelity."

Tolson concluded, "We are sincerely honored to have both Archive360 solutions singled-out by Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) and respectfully encourage our worldwide customer network of thousands to take a moment and cast their votes today."

The DBTA Readers' Choice Awards Winners will be showcased in a special section of the DBTA website and in the August 2017 edition of Database Trends and Applications magazine.

About Archive2Azure

Archive360's Archive2Azure is a managed compliance storage solution for Microsoft Azure. It is the industry's first solution allowing for complete elimination of legacy on premise email archives and other low touch or 'grey' data including inactive employee work files and PSTs, file system content, system generated data, data from application retirement, and data sets generated form eDiscovery. Archive2Azure delivers long-term, secure retention and management of low touch unstructured data, including journal email for regulatory compliance.

About FastCollect for PSTs

Archive360's FastCollect for PSTs is the only automated PST discovery, migration and storage solution that ensures all message stubs, metadata and message content can be located, rehydrated, migrated, deleted, stored and audited in a manner ensuring full legal and regulatory compliance.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Copyright ©2017. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2Anywhere, Archive2Azure and FastCollect are trademarks of Archive360.