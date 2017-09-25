Archive360 Powers the Planning and Execution of Microsoft SharePoint Extension Strategies

New Solutions Analyze SharePoint Online File Consumption and Automate Movement to More Affordable Storage Tiers for Up to 90% Storage Savings

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Microsoft Ignite September 25-29, Booth #1045 - Archive360, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, today announced its latest generation of FastCollect for SharePoint, including new features to analyze and report on SharePoint file consumption and to extend SharePoint Online to more affordable Azure cloud storage tiers. The new solutions will be showcased during Microsoft Ignite, Orlando, Fla., September 25-29 in Archive360's booth #1045.

"Today's IT organizations are rapidly running out of SharePoint Online storage space, driving cost and management complexity," said Tibi Popp, Co-Founder and CTO, Archive360. "With our latest release of FastCollect for SharePoint, SharePoint Online users can get a complete characterization of their current SharePoint Online resources so that they can make informed decisions about storage requirements and allocations. Should extension to more affordable Azure cloud storage tiers be desired, FastCollect for SharePoint automatically enables policy-based file movement to lower cost storage tiers."

"Storage consumption on SharePoint Online is an increasing challenge," said said George Crump, Chief Analyst and Founder, Storage Switzerland. "Until now, there hasn't been an easy way to take a complete inventory of SharePoint usage, forcing many organizations to purchase expensive additional SharePoint storage or limit additional content stored in SharePoint. With FastCollect for SharePoint, the analysis and extension of SharePoint Online data stores can be automated with policy based-precision, saving significant cost and resources."

New Archive360 solutions designed to improve the cost and efficiency of migrating to, storing and managing data in the Microsoft cloud include:

FastCollect for SharePoint - SharePoint Analysis - Using FastCollect for SharePoint Analysis, users can identify their SharePoint sites, collections, libraries and all of the documents associated with those libraries including folder structures and provide a report on overall file consumption. This includes the number of files, size of files, age of files based on create date, file type and last accessed date.

- Using FastCollect for SharePoint Analysis, users can identify their SharePoint sites, collections, libraries and all of the documents associated with those libraries including folder structures and provide a report on overall file consumption. This includes the number of files, size of files, age of files based on create date, file type and last accessed date. FastCollect for SharePoint - SharePoint Extension - FastCollect for SharePoint Extension enables the creation of automatic, policy-based movement of files from SharePoint Online to more affordable Azure cloud storage tiers (hot, cool and archival) based on characteristics chosen by IT including file age, data last accessed, author, file type, file size, and more. This can result in a potential storage savings of up to 90%.

"For our customers using SharePoint Online, FastCollect for SharePoint provides the insight and automation they need to improve efficiency and reduce costs," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing for Archive360. "This means that we can deliver a more in-depth level of support for the SharePoint Online solutions we deliver, while lowering costs and enhancing our customer loyalty."

FastCollect for SharePoint with SharePoint Analysis and SharePoint Extension is available now. For more information, please visit: https://www.archive360.com/products/

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated data into the Microsoft cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ solution is the compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure™ solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

