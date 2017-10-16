Archive360 Shortlisted for The Corporate LiveWire Technology Awards 2017

Recognized for Archive2Azure Data Storage, Management and Compliance Solution for Microsoft Azure, and FastCollect Data Collection and Migration Solution for the Microsoft Cloud, and Other Leading Public Cloud Platforms

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Archive360, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, today announced it has been shortlisted for the Corporate LiveWire Technology Awards 2017. Archive360 was recognized for its Archive2Azure™ data storage, management and compliance solution for the Microsoft Azure platform, and for its FastCollect™ data collection and migration solution for the Microsoft cloud and other leading public cloud platforms.

The Corporate LiveWire Technology Awards 2017 is a celebration of corporate innovation and a chance to highlight firms and individuals who have changed the way we use technology in our business and everyday lives. The Technology Awards 2017 recognize those who have stood out in the ever-growing gaming, financial technology, emerging technology, and medical technology industries.

"Corporate LiveWire uses an independent judging panel made up of today's leading voices in business and technology to select the successful companies and individuals in the Technology Awards 2017. Judges use their extensive experience in a range of industries to identify only the very best and highlight those who have continuously shown dedication and outperformed others in their field, such as Archive360," said Jake Powers, Publisher, Corporate LiveWire.

"We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Corporate LiveWire Technology Awards 2017 from a field of thousands of notable organizations from around the world," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "It is an enviable accomplishment -- one we attribute to the fact that while the Microsoft cloud offers numerous benefits, migrating and managing data within it, as well as ensuring regulations compliance and legal preparedness can be complicated, error-prone and expensive... unless you have Archive360's innovative, industry-unique, proven and highly affordable solutions."

With Archive2Azure™, customer can transform their information into a data-rich source of business intelligence, while eliminating the cost and complexity inherent with traditional backup and on-premises archiving and data management solutions. With FastCollect™, customers can achieve fast, accurate, secure, legally defensable and compliant data collection and migration to the cloud.

About Corporate LiveWire

Corporate LiveWire provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe. Its publications, round tables, podcasts and other resources offer regular up to date content on an array of subject areas such as technology, corporate transactions, international markets, business strategy and changes in legislation. For further information, please visit: http://www.corporatelivewire.com/about-us.html.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated data into the Microsoft cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ solution is the compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure™ solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

