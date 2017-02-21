Recognized for Dedication to the Channel and Demonstrable Results -- Helped Archive360 Partners to Generate Over $1.5 Billion in Revenues

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bob Spurzem, Director of Worldwide Field Marketing, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Spurzem was recognized for his ability to plan and execute Archive360 channel programs that helped partners to generate more than $1.5 billion in revenues. These programs included the launch of the Archive360 Accelerate Channel Program which provides partners with direct access to Archive360's award-winning Archive2Azure, the industry's first regulatory compliance storage solution optimized for the Microsoft Azure platform, and Archive2Anywhere email archive migration software; as well as sales and marketing resources, compelling incentives, engagement tools and personalized support that drive increased adoption of Microsoft and other leading cloud data management and storage solutions.

"Bob Spurzem, together with the rest of the executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"This has been a tremendous year of accomplishment for Archive360, particularly across its channel activities," said Spurzem. "In addition to a number of bar-setting product announcements, during 2016 into 2017 we evolved from a handful of valued specialist partners to a worldwide network of Microsoft Solution Providers and Global SIs. By providing unrivaled technology combined with world-class programs and support, we have become the go-to partner for solutions that successfully migrate end clients to the Microsoft cloud. And, the results speak for themselves -- our partners have generated over $1.5 billion in associated revenue." He continued, "We are sincerely honored to have been recognized by one of the most respected voices of the channel community: CRN."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

