Arctic Glacier Income Fund Provides Update on Claims Litigation

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Arctic Glacier Income Fund ( CSE : AG.UN) ("Fund") announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Martin G. McNulty ("McNulty"). Under the terms of the settlement, the Fund and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Applicants") will pay $400,000 US ("Settlement Proceeds") in full satisfaction of all claims asserted by McNulty against the Applicants and their current and former officers, directors, employees, agents and attorneys ("Released Parties"). In the settlement, McNulty releases and forever discharges and covenants not to sue the Released Parties. Following payment of the Settlement Proceeds, McNulty will dismiss all proceedings against the Released Parties.

More information about the Applicants' proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act can be found on the website maintained by Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., in its capacity as Monitor of the Applicants at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/arctic-glacier-income-fund-arctic-glacier-inc-and-subsidiaries.

About the Fund

Arctic Glacier Income Fund trust units are listed on the Canadian National Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG.UN. There are 350.3 million trust units outstanding.