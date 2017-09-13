Arcus Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - Arcus Development Group Inc. ("Arcus") (TSX VENTURE:ADG) announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The options will have an exercise price of $0.16 per share and will be valid for a period of five years.

Assay results from the 20 hole reverse circulation drill program recently completed by Arcus at its wholly-owned Dan Man property will be announced once they have been received and interpreted by Arcus.

On behalf of Arcus Development Group Inc.,

Ian J. Talbot, President and CEO

