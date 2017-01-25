ARDEC Researching Availability of Lab Oven

WHARTON, NJ--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The U.S. Army, Army Contracting Command (ACC) Joint Armaments Center (JA), Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, on behalf of the US Army Armaments, Research, Development, and Engineering Center (ARDEC), released on Wednesday, January 25 a sources sought notice announcing its plans to conduct market research to identify potential companies who are capable of providing a lab oven that:

Is capable of maintaining temperatures of between 1000 degrees Celsius and 1500 degrees Celsius

Has a minimum internal volume of 4000 in^3 and a maximum of 6000 in^3

Has internal brackets/slots to add or remove shelving every 1½ - 2 inches

Includes a protective coating on components susceptible to oxidation

Includes any mechanisms (shields, covers, struts, bracing, dampening, etc.) to limit unwanted environmental forces, such as wind loading, shock loading, vibration, etc., and guides or rails for alignment and processing of articles to be weighed

Is a new unit (i.e., the government will not accept a used or refurbished oven)

Is produced in, and supported from, the U.S.A.

Contractors interested in and capable of providing the lab oven must respond by no later than February 24, 2017 with the following information:

Capability statement indicating ability to supply the lab oven

ROM cost and delivery schedule to deliver oven

Capability to inspect and verify oven meets USG requirements

Relevant current and previous contracts with the USG

DUNS Number and CAGE Code

Specifications, brochures, manuals, reports, information pertaining to experience on previous projects, specific work previously performed or being performed, any in-house research and development effort, and any other specific and pertinent information as pertains to this particular area of procurement

Size of business entity (large or small)

Address, point of contact, phone/fax numbers, and e-mail address

Contractors must e-mail responses (10MB limit) to Paul E. Batrony at paul.e.batrony.civ@mail.mil.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

