Arecibo, Puerto Rico Signs Purchase Agreement with COPsync

Arecibo becomes the "Safest City in the Caribbean" by using COPsync

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - COPsync, Inc. ( NASDAQ : COYN) today announced that the Municipality of Arecibo, Puerto Rico has signed a contract with the Company to acquire the COPsync law enforcement communication Network™ and the COPsync911™ threat-alert system to keep its residents and tourists safer. These COPsync systems are expected to provide increased safety for the City's residents and the millions of tourists that visit Puerto Rico annually. The contract follows an evaluation conducted by the City.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although the contract is expected to be the largest in the Company's history by orders of magnitude once fully implemented.

"With COPsync, we are prepared to welcome and protect tourists from all over the world. I am committed to making Arecibo the safest city in the Caribbean," said Carlos Molina Rodriguez, Mayor of the Municipality of Arecibo. "Emergency Management and the Police Municipality of Arecibo will have the best state-of-the-art technology, which will be able to connect with all the law enforcement agencies that belong to the COPsync Network in the US mainland and other Caribbean countries that follow our example," continued Mayor Rodriguez.

Arecibo is home to the second largest telescope in the world and the tallest statue in the Americas, "The Birth of the New World Statue." These attractions bring hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, and tourism is a massive economic driver of the Arecibo economy.

"For the Municipality of Arecibo, the COPsync technology allows the agencies to acquire delinquent citation fees across the entire COPsync Network," said Professor Esdras Velez, Secretary of the Municipality of Arecibo. "The COPsync systems will improve the safety of our residents and visitors by providing the capability to rapidly share law enforcement information with other agencies and jurisdictions. COPsync's systems can save minutes when seconds count and will help save lives and protect our citizens, communities and tourists," continued Professor Velez.

Mr. Ronald A. Woessner, CEO of COPsync commented, "Arecibo is an important city in Puerto Rico. It is home to the island's milk industry and supports a thriving tourist industry. We are honored that the COPsync systems have been chosen to help protect the safety of the City's residents and visitors. The Arecibo community deserves these investments to improve the citizens' quality of life, and COPsync is proud to help create a new era of safety in Arecibo and throughout Puerto Rico. We look forward to implementing the COPsync systems in Arecibo and conducting intensive training for its municipal police and emergency management officers and supervisors."

About COPsync, Inc.

COPsync, Inc. ( NASDAQ : COYN) is a technology company that connects law enforcement officers across the nation, so they can communicate and share mission-critical non-adjudicated information in real-time. This saves officers' lives and keeps the public safer; helps law enforcement officers catch criminals and stop child kidnappings, vehicle thefts, bank robberies and other crimes in progress; and arms the nation's law enforcement officers with needed information so they can help defend against terrorism. For more information, go to www.copsync.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

