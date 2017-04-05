Arena Receives Proceeds of $975,000 From Exercise of Warrants

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AN) ("Arena" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received $975,000 from the exercise of 6,500,000 of the Company's outstanding warrants. The warrants were issued in conjunction with the April 1, 2015 Private Placement and were convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.15 per common share with an expiry date of April 1, 2017.

"We are very pleased to have received $975,000 from the exercise of warrants. The cash received will give Arena further flexibility in assessing its growth plans. We are now better positioned to capitalize on the many acquisitions under review, as well as giving us the flexibility to pursue early phase drilling on some of our key properties currently not under joint venture, such as Cerro Barco and Pampa Paciencia. Cerro Barco consist of approximately 30,000 hectares covering two large 2 km by 3 km geophysical anomalies flanked by copper mineralization, porphyry style alteration and stock work which will be the primary focus of any upcoming programs," commented William Randall, President & CEO of Arena.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals is a prospect generator that has two properties under option covering approximately 70,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The properties are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure rich areas. The Company's flagship asset is the Atacama Copper Property, consisting of 70,000 hectares, following a contractual land reduction on July 27, 2016, of essentially undrilled ground in the heart of Chile's premier copper mining district. Currently, approximately 40,000 of the Atacama Copper Property is under option to third parties. Pursuant to option agreements entered into between Arena, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Teck Resources Chile Limitada, each have the right to earn into 60% of the respective land holdings within the property, by collectively spending over $40 million in exploration expenditures, amongst certain other commitments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Accuracy and Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements, projections and estimates relating to the use of proceeds from the warrant exercises and future development of any of the Company's properties, the progress of drill programs, the prospectivity of, and planned work programs on, such properties, the ability to enter into any additional joint venture partnership agreements as proposed, or at all, the ability of any potential partner to accelerate drill programs, increase the development of any of the projects or prospects of the Company, the results of the exploration program, future financial or operating performance of the Company and its subsidiaries and its projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The statements made herein are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Arena Minerals does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.