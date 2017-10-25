Argentina Lithium Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:LIT)(FRANKFURT:OAY1)(WKN:A0RK7E)(OTCQB:PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company"). At the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information relating to the Company that accounts for the recent increase in market price and level of trading activity of its shares. As announced on October 10th, 2017, the Company has commenced a drill program at the Arizaro Lithium Project which is still underway, with results pending.

About the Arizaro Lithium Project

The Company has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Arizaro Lithium Brine Project, including 20,500 hectares in the central core of the Arizaro Salar, the largest in Argentina and third largest in the "Lithium Triangle". Very little historic exploration work has been done on the Arizaro Salar, however the central area is interpreted to have the geologic conditions to be the most prospective for quality brine resources. Furthermore, the Arizaro Salar benefits from a strategic location for infrastructure, including: a railway that connects to the deep water port of Antofagasta, nearby advanced mining projects that are expected to bring significant development of access routes and power, and the availability of water for development. For additional information on the Project please see the Company website www.argentinalithium.com.

Qualified Person

The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo. Dr. Terry is a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.