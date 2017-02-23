Argonaut Gold Announces Agreement to Acquire Key Fresnillo Mineral Concession Adjacent to the El Castillo Mine

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Real Del Oro, S.A. de C.V., has entered into an agreement with Desarrollos Mineros El Aguila, S.A. de C.V. ("El Aguila"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo") whereby Argonaut will acquire 420 hectares pursuant to a mineral concession (the "San Juan Concession") owned by El Aguila covering known projections of El Castillo mineralization (the "Transaction"). In addition, the parties have entered into an agreement whereby portions of other adjacent concessions may be used by Argonaut for leach pads, ponds and overburden sites, subject to the terms of such agreement. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Argonaut has agreed to pay El Aguila cash consideration of $26 million, half of which is payable today upon the execution of the Transaction and the remainder on or before December 15, 2017.

Currently, Argonaut holds the surface rights to the San Juan Concession. Over the past three years Argonaut and Fresnillo have collaborated as Fresnillo completed 34,510 metres of exploration drilling in 132 drill holes. The Company reviewed these results and has found evidence that the El Castillo mineral system continues onto the San Juan Concession to the northeast and south of the original El Castillo concession boundaries. The Company believes that the acquisition of the San Juan concession has the potential to positively impact its production profile and notes the recently published three-year production outlook (see press release dated February 16, 2017) does not include any allowance for the impact of this acquisition.

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO commented: "We are excited to have entered into an agreement that is beneficial to both parties. We will now be able to mine the remaining mineralization on our side of the concession boundary as we move the pit wall back onto the San Juan Concession. This, coupled with the known mineralization on the San Juan Concession, allows us the opportunity to expand the pit even farther. We have increased our footprint in the area threefold going from approximately 200 hectares to over 620 hectares. We believe this is a very strategic acquisition, as it means El Castillo has the potential to be an important part of our future production."

Tom Burkhart, Vice President of Exploration stated: "The acquisition of the San Juan Concession greatly enhances our opportunity to extend mine life at El Castillo. We are excited to have acquired this concession, as it hosts significant drill intercepts close to the pit boundaries and may allow us to capture mineralization within our resources but not in the current mine plans due to slope angles. We expect to commence shortly on an approximate $2 million detailed infill program within areas of mineralization to increase drill hole density from its current 50 to 75 metre spacing. Once our infill drill program has been completed and analyzed, we will be in a position to update the mineral resource statement for El Castillo."

To view plan view maps, cross sections, drill hole locations and results above a 0.15 g/t cutoff in relation to the El Castillo mine, visit: http://www.argonautgold.com/gold_operations/drill_results/

Table 1 below illustrates selected results from Fresnillo's drill program. All reported intervals are within the oxide zone:

Table 1: Selected Drill Results

Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-02 223 -49 Interval 24.8 28.4 3.6 0.39 11 Interval 36.2 39.9 3.7 0.16 9 Interval 50.5 103.0 52.5 0.62 21 Including 86.7 92.7 6.0 1.25 90 Interval 116.8 125.5 8.8 0.23 4 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-36 271 -46 Interval 1.5 18.0 16.5 0.19 5 Interval 22.5 25.5 3.0 0.19 8 Interval 30.0 45.0 15.0 0.30 5 Interval 61.7 97.5 35.8 0.73 21 Including 65.8 73.5 7.8 2.16 70 Interval 134.1 138.0 3.9 0.28 2 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-37 270 -46 Interval 0.0 11.9 11.9 0.27 6 Interval 32.9 55.6 22.7 0.33 3 Interval 70.4 82.0 11.6 0.20 4 Interval 88.2 92.9 4.6 0.24 3 Interval 109.2 115.6 6.4 0.17 2 Interval 122.8 127.2 4.4 0.18 2 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-47 271 -90 Interval 0.0 56.1 56.1 0.31 2 Interval 68.7 78.5 9.8 0.22 2 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-54 11 -90 Interval 17.4 21.5 4.1 0.16 1 Interval 47.5 107.8 60.4 0.44 3 Including 100.7 102.4 1.7 5.10 17 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CA-68 330 -90 Interval 19.8 86.3 66.5 0.34 2 Including 58.0 61.0 3.1 1.40 3 Interval 100.7 105.2 4.5 0.21 1 Interval 114.4 122.0 7.7 0.32 1 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CI-01 360 -89 Interval 48.2 101.5 53.3 0.24 1 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CI-02 222 -59 Interval 54.3 68.0 13.7 0.67 2 Interval 74.1 113.7 39.6 0.28 1 Interval 133.5 136.6 3.1 0.15 0 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CI-03 174 -87 Interval 78.6 100.0 21.3 0.18 1 Interval 118.3 122.8 4.6 0.22 1 Interval 148.7 165.5 16.8 0.25 2 Hole Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CI-06 221 -55 Interval 57.3 61.9 4.6 0.53 2 Interval 66.5 115.2 48.8 0.31 3

The Company has reviewed the sampling procedures utilized by Fresnillo during its drilling programs on the San Juan Concession. Drill samples are transported to the preparation laboratory of ALS-Chemex Labs Inc. in Chihuahua, Mexico where samples are prepared and pulps sent for assay in the laboratory of ALS-Chemex in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish. For silver, samples use a multi-element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) assay. The practices are standard Quality Assurance/Quality Control sample procedures similar to those used by Argonaut. This includes the insertion of sample standards, blanks and duplicates as well as systematic check assaying by a second accredited laboratory.

Qualified Person Information

The technical information relating to exploration activities disclosed in this news release was prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and verified by, Thomas Burkhart, Argonaut Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information on the El Castillo mine, please see the technical report on the El Castillo mine titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Argonaut Gold Inc., El Castillo Mine, Durango State, Mexico", dated February 24, 2011 (effective date of November 6, 2010), prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. for Argonaut Gold (the "El Castillo Report"). The El Castillo Report is available electronically on Argonaut's website at www.argonautgold.com or on SEDAR under Argonaut's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project other than those set out in the annual information form of Argonaut for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 (dated March 16, 2016) filed on SEDAR under Argonaut's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" for further details regarding risks facing the Company.

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production activities. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and the construction stage San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration stage projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

