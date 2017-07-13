ARHT Media Achieves Another Milestone: Latest Technology Patent Approved

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), is adding yet another technology patent to the Company's roster as it received official approval for its Hologram Screen Display from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

ARHT, the creators of digital human holograms, already holds the international patent for HumaGrams™, which delivers realistic 3D human holograms for an immersive and interactive experience.

The new patent was received on May 23, 2017 and is filed under US 9,658,462 B1.

The patent will help ARHT reduce its reliance on costly projection equipment while still delivering high-quality HumaGrams™ to its events and shows worldwide.

"This newly-issued patent fortifies our intellectual property protection and serves to position ARHT as first to market in this sector," said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT Media.

As word of ARHT's technology begins to spread, invitations from major events and shows have been pouring in. The list has included the 2017 Audi Cup, NBA All Star Game, SALT and Ticket Master to name a few. The company has also successfully created HumaGrams™ of Tony Robbins, Stephen Hawking, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Notorious B.I.G.

Most recently, ARHT hit a personal milestone when it partnered with The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre to deliver a top tier event recognizing one of the top cardiologists in the world. When key dignitaries could not physically attend, ARHT started collaborating with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Larry King and Roberta Bondar who all appeared as HumaGrams™ for the sold-out fundraiser.

ARHT has no intention of slowing down.

"Holograms have always had the perception of being 'futuristic,'" said Mr. Duffy. "But they are here now and we look forward to collaborating with key businesses and individuals to bring our technology to major sectors from automotive to health care and everything in between."

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962 and 9,658,462 B1.

ARHT Media Inc. trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's technology; the benefits of ARHT's new patent; the potential uses for the Company's technology the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the HumaGram™ technology; the development of the Company's technology; and how the Company's technology will impact different marketplaces, including the healthcare sector. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.