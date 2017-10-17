TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™, joined the 2017 FinTech Forum this week highlighting its telepresence technology to a sold-out crowd.

Spearheaded by Finance Montréal, the FinTech Forum has a mandate to identify and develop business opportunities for the global financial services and information technology industries.

Using the Company's patented Holographic Telepresence technology, ARHT successfully beamed in XPRIZE Founder, Dr. Peter Diamandis, from Toronto to the Palais des Congrès in Montreal to participate in a Q&A session titled Exponential Innovation: Fundamental Changes Enabled By New Technologies.

Named by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders, Dr. Diamandis impressed a crowd of thousands by appearing as a 3D HumaGram™.

"At ARHT, we strive to align ourselves with organizations that promote innovation and development especially when that is strongly associated with technology," said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT. "Working with FinTech was an excellent collaboration where topics of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity were discussed and debated at length."

This year over 1,500 attendees participated in the two-day event.

"Because of ARHT's technology, I didn't have to miss this important conference and was able to still engage with experts across multiple fields and discuss the disruptive potential of financial technologies," said Dr. Diamandis. "By beaming me into the conference as a 3D HumaGram™, we were able to further highlight the pace at which technology is moving and how it is effectively eliminating barriers of time and space."

ARHT continues to release market-driven enhancements to their technology stack, thus broadening recurring revenue opportunities beyond major events and conferences.

"Our new patent-pending screen design also allows for the display to operate in more venues with different lighting conditions, bringing ARHT closer to mass commercialization of our technology," said Duffy. "It was an honour to work with Dr. Diamandis and the impressive group behind FinTech. This was a perfect opportunity to deploy the latest iteration of our holographic display."

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™.

The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

About Dr. Peter Diamandis

In 2014 Fortune Magazine named Peter Diamandis as one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders.

Diamandis is the Founder & Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which leads the world in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions. He is also the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Singularity University, a graduate-level Silicon Valley institution that counsels the world's leaders on exponentially growing technologies.

