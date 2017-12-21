ARHT Media Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing and Closing of First Tranche

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2017) -

ARHT Media Inc. (the "Company" or "ARHT") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams, is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement financing from $2.5 million to $4 million. The Company will now issue up to 10 million units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per unit.

The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units"). The Company issued 1,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the First Tranche. If at any time after four months and one day from the closing of the First Tranche the common shares of the Company trade at $0.80 per common share or higher (on a volume weighted adjusted basis) for a period of 20 consecutive days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

The net proceeds from the First Tranche will be used for general working capital purposes and to acquire equipment related to the business.

The First Tranche is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on April 22, 2018. In connection with the First Tranche, ARHT paid finder's fees of $36,000 and issued 90,000 non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ARHT share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing of the First Tranche.

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The Company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

