ARHT Media Beams Humagram of Gary Vaynerchuk to Tony Robbins' National Achievers Congress

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART) is pleased to announce that the Company has beamed a HumaGram™ of Best-Selling Author and Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk to the sold out 2017 National Achievers Congress (NAC) that took place in Seattle on March 1st and in Portland on March 2nd 2017.

Hosted by business and life strategist and best-selling author, Tony Robbins, this year's conference featured the Star of Shark Tank and Business Leader, Robert Herjavec and a HumaGram™ of Gary Vaynerchuk, all of whom spoke on a range of topics from Business, Wealth Creation, Motivation and Success. Over 5,000 participants attend each NAC event, and come from all walks of life to encounter business icons and the world's best leaders, speakers and coaches to gain unique and valuable insights on how to transform their lives.

NAC is produced by the live events company Success Global Media Ltd. who have again teamed up with ARHT to bring HumaGrams™ to their events. With the advent of HumaGrams™, the events company is able to ensure that their speakers are always available to attend, even when they are not able to physically be present due to travel or time barriers. This will be the third time that Success Global Media Ltd. has partnered with ARHT, having previously brought a HumaGram of Tony Robbins to Melbourne for his Business Mastery event this past August 2016, and previously in July 2015.

"We're very pleased to continue building our relationship with Tony Robbins and Success Global Media. With their support we have been able to get our HumaGrams™ into more and more spaces and in front of an ever-growing audience base. Our solution to transverse time and geography is like no other, and I am sure, like in previous events, the audience will love the experience", said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT Media.

ARHT's technology allows for the capture, transmission and display of the most lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. They are capable of being displayed live for two-way interactions, or programmatically. They give the viewer an immersive experience that makes them feel as though the speaker is actually there, and can be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices so that the content can be delivered in a range of mediums.

Michael Burnett, CEO of Success Global Media added, "ARHT's technology is a game changer for the live event industry. It allows us to ensure we can always have our speakers available to attend our events, even when they can't actually be there. The technology is also helping us reduce costs related to travel, and helps our speakers better manage their busy schedules. We look forward to continuing to do more events with HumaGrams™."

To view a recap of the show visit: http://www.arhtmedia.com/blog/nac2017

About National Achievers Congress

Over the past 23 years, Success Global Media Ltd has changed the lives of over 5,000 participants at each National Achievers Congress in the US, UK, China, Australia, India, Philippines, Netherlands, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and Germany.

They come from all walks of life to encounter business icons and the world's best leaders, speakers and coaches. Past speakers include: Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group; Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK; Bill Clinton, former President of the United States; Tony Robbins, the world's number one success coach; and World Renowned Inspirational Speaker Nick Vujicic.

To learn more about the National Achievers Congress visit: www.tonyrobbinstour.com

About Success Global Media Ltd

Success Global Media exists to support individuals, enterprises and organizations through education. Around the world, they have impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands from more than 35 countries. SRG is also a listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange.

To learn more visit www.srglobal.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Bublé, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

