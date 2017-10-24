ARHT Media Inc. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™, announces that it plans to consolidate its common shares on the basis of one new common share for up to a maximum of eleven common shares outstanding.

ARHT currently has 109,723,901 common shares outstanding and, assuming a share consolidation on an eleven for one basis, will have approximately 9,974,900 common shares outstanding. The change in the number of issued and outstanding common shares that will result from the share consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in ARHT, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of common shares.

The share consolidation is subject to shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval. A special shareholder meeting has been called for October 26, 2017 at 10am EST at 65 Queen Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, ON M5H 2M5 for shareholders to consider and vote on the share consolidation.

ARHT's board of directors and management believe that the share consolidation is in the best interests of the Company in order to reduce the number of outstanding common shares. The benefits of the consolidation include, but are not limited to, improving the capital structure of the Company to enhance its ability to access financing, helping ARHT attract key management personnel and a higher post-consolidation share price could help generate interest in the Company among investors. Further details regarding the share consolidation are contained in the Company's information circular dated September 25, 2017, which has been filed under ARHT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company does not intend to change its name as part of the share consolidation.

About ARHT Media

ARHT's patented Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence technology is the world's first complete end-to-end solution for the creation, transmission, and delivery of lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. The company's technology is protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,581,962.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

