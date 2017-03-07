ARHT Media Inc. Receives New Patent for Its Revolutionary Holographic Display Technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART), creators of digital human holograms called HumaGrams™ is pleased to announce the issue by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on February 28th, 2017 of a new patent covering the Company's smARHT Platform & Holographic Display Technology.

The new patent, US 9,581,962 B1, is entitled "METHODS AND SYSTEMS FOR GENERATING AND USING SIMULATED 3D IMAGES" and includes claims covering a three dimensional image simulation device for managing a live event comprising an image capturing device for capturing live data corresponding to a presenter and generating, in real time, hologram data based on the live captured data.

This patent essentially provides ARHT with the one-of-a kind ability to utilize their smARHT Platform to "holo-port" a live person virtually anywhere as a HumaGram™. HumaGrams™ are the most lifelike digital human holograms, capable of being displayed live for two-way interactions, or programmatically with the ability to recognize gestures. They give the viewer an immersive experience that makes them feel as though the speaker is actually there, and can be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices so that the content can be delivered in a range of mediums.

While ARHT has been actively using this unique technology for the past two and half years to bring HumaGrams™ of speakers like Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Larry King and many other noteworthy influencers to audiences around the globe, the Company is proud to finally have the patent fully in place.

Paul Duffy, President and CEO of ARHT, states: "This is a momentous occasion for our company and validates our entire team's efforts to build the most unique, most scalable and most robust platform that exists in the world for the capture, transmission and display of photo-realistic human holograms. I am incredibly pleased with this outcome and look forward to continuing to improve our technology stack and holographic displays as we move forward in continuing to commercialize our capabilities."

2016 was a great year for the Company, that saw HumaGrams™ enter into everything from the public speaking space and education to entertainment. 2017 is also shaping up to be very positive as ARHT recently brought a HumaGram of Best-Selling Author and Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk to the sold-out 2017 National Achievers Congress in Seattle and Portland, and the Company has a number of very exciting projects in the works for the coming months.

To learn more about what the company has been up to visit: http://www.arhtmedia.com/blog.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Bublé, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

