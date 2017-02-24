ARHT Media's HumaGrams Help Showcase How Jiyo's "Smart Cities" Digital Platform Can Extend Into Community Spaces Through Holograms & Augmented Reality At The Lake Nona Impact Forum

Michelle Rodrigues & Travis Brewer Holo-Port live from LA to the Impact Forum as a HumaGram™ to join a panel discussion on the "Internet of Wellbeing," moderated by Dr. Deepak Chopra.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ART) was pleased to join Jiyo, a comprehensive digital platform for health and wellness recently launched by Dr. Deepak Chopra, at the Lake Nona Impact Forum as they introduced their "Smart Cities" platform.

The platform will employ an integrated approach to using digital technologies to connect Lake Nona residents with information and events that improve health and well-being, as well as provide enhanced insights, analytics and support to promote a higher quality of life. As part of this, Jiyo will explore the potential of utilizing ARHT's Augmented Reality Holographic Technology to help augment digital content online into physical community spaces through the use of ARHT's Holographic Stages.

"Creating cohesive communities, collaborating and supporting each other in wellbeing goals is key to creating lasting behavior change or lifestyle modification. With ARHT's HumaGram technology we can bring global experts to communities and leverage existing public spaces for creating wellbeing zones," said Poonacha Machaiah, Co-founder & CEO of Jiyo.

ARHT's technology allows for the capture, transmission and display of the most life-like digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. They are capable of being displayed live for two-way interactions, or programmatically using gesture controls. As one potential application, HumaGrams™ allow for thought leaders to appear as holograms when they are not able to physically be present. They also give the viewer an immersive experience that makes them feel as though the speaker is actually there. What's more is that they can be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices so that the content can be delivered in a range of mediums.

To kick things off, Poonacha Machaiah, Co-Founder & CEO of Jiyo, participated in a panel discussion at the Impact Forum, moderated by Dr. Deepak Chopra, on exploring the advances in technology that will impact personal transformation and societal wellbeing. During the discussion, ARHT Holo-Ported Actress, Michelle Rodrigues and Travis Brewer, Callisthenic Ninja Warrior from Los Angeles to the Impact Forum stage to join the panel and showcase to the audience how our technology can complement the "Smart Cities Platform."

"ARHT Media's HumaGram technology allows us to bring global experts to communities in real-time to enable immersive online/offline engagement to deliver curated wellbeing programs," said Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, forerunner of meditation practice and New York Times best-selling author.

The Lake Nona Impact Forum is a three-day symposium where 250 of the nation's top CEOs, healthcare entrepreneurs and innovators, government officials and other thought-leaders discuss and develop solutions to improve health, wellness and sustainable living throughout the world.

"ARHT Media is delighted to once again work with Jiyo and Dr. Deepak Chopra to continue to bring our technology into the wellness space. Our HumaGrams™ offer a unique way for viewers to interact with content, utilizing everything from life-size holograms to AR and VR devices. The Impact Forum was a great place to showcase our tech to some of the most well-known leaders in health and wellness, and we are confident that this will lead to more opportunities for further deployments alongside Jiyo and the 'Smart Cities' platform," said Paul Duffy, CEO of ARHT Media Inc.

ARHT Corporate Update

ARHT announces that it has received a US$350,000 unsecured loan from NetDragon Websoft Inc. to cover general working capital. The unsecured loan has a term of six months, bears interest at 8% per annum and contains no convertibility rights.

About Lake Nona

Orlando's Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing communities in America with more than 10 million square feet of world-class residential and commercial facilities - and it's just getting started. The 17-square-mile, master-designed community is home to thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, world-class education facilities, a Health & Life Sciences Cluster and a Sports & Performance District. Known for its innovative approaches to community health and wellbeing and often called a "living lab," Lake Nona is also the current focus of a longitudinal study by Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions known as the Lake Nona Life Project, which aims to better understand how communities work and the factors that lead to better overall health and well-being. Last fall, Lake Nona also debuted the first healthy home, WHIT, a wellness home built on innovation and technology. Driven by a long-term vision, Lake Nona is committed to building an innovative community that inspires human potential whilst being focused on sustainable design, healthy living, and groundbreaking gigabit fiber optic technology.

About JIYO

Jiyo is a comprehensive digital platform that allows users to engage, learn, and interact with a diverse range of information, articles, videos and reminders that help them to be their best selves. Jiyo's intuitive technology tracks users' behavior and then offers insights and suggestions based on their habits. This kind of 360-degree wellness covers exercise, meditation, relationships, finances, and finding purpose in the everyday. Besides useful content and encouraging reminders, Jiyo is also committed to fostering community, connecting users to world leaders and experts on wellbeing and allowing them to create bonds with like-minded people who use the platform. Jiyo's aim is to make users more aware, identify their unique sets of strengths, and create a pathway to making every moment of life count.

About Dr. Deepak Chopra

The author of more than 80 books translated in over 43 languages, including 22 New York Times bestsellers, Dr. Chopra holds a professorship at the University of California, San Diego's medical school and co-founded The Chopra Center, the premier provider of experiences, education, teacher trainings and products that improve the health and wellbeing of body, mind and spirit. The Chopra Center provides an integrative approach to total wellbeing through self-awareness and the practice of yoga, meditation and Ayurveda and collaboration with visionaries, scientists, pioneers, physicians and industry experts to educate and inspire seekers from around the globe to better their lives and the lives of those around them. The World Post and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked Dr. Chopra #17 in Influential Thinkers in the world and #1 in Medicine.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Bublé, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the showcase with Jiyo, the loan with a NetDragon, the use of Holoporting and different events and the future business opportunities being pursued by the Company. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.