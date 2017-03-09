MT. LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - ARI®, a leading global fleet services provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, was named to Fortune's 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth year in a row, coming in at Number 38. ARI continues to be the only fleet management company, the highest among the companies headquartered in New Jersey of which there are only three, and only one of four companies headquartered in the Philadelphia region named to this annual list that recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

"Being named to Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list for a fifth consecutive year is an incredible honor," said Chris Conroy, president and CEO of Holman Business Services and president of ARI. "But make no mistake -- the credit for this tremendous achievement belongs solely with our people. They are the ones who make ARI such an incredible place to work year after year. It is our people who devote themselves to ensuring our clients are not just happy customers, but rather become raving fans of our organization. It is our people who care for each other, helping when help is needed, celebrating the big achievements and the small victories, investing in themselves through Holman University and other learning opportunities, and remaining focused on creating an atmosphere of teamwork, cooperation and understanding."

In addition to being recognized for its collaborative atmosphere and family-like culture, the company was lauded for its internal employee engagement and empowerment program Partners in Excellence®, its employee recognition program, its approach to wellness and work/life balance, its focus on employee development and its 100 percent tuition reimbursement program.

Conroy continued, "Senior leadership also sees this as a chance to learn -- about our organization, our employees, and what we can do to evolve and improve. Whether it is the continued development of our in-house employee learning and development program Holman University, or our effort to allow employees to become directly involved in the challenges facing our business via the Executive Challenges we started in 2016, we never want to assume that we are 'done' or that we can't continue to do better when it comes to our employees. They devote themselves to our organization, and we are just as devoted to helping them build a satisfying and fulfilling career and life with ARI."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2017 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

"Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world."

