Aria Named in Top 10 Analyst List for Digital Transformation Capabilities

Accolade Reaffirms Cloud Billing and Monetization Company's Status as the Consensus Analysts' Choice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced it has been honored with "Top 10" company standing by yet another leading analyst organization for its digital transformation capabilities. In addition to its previous analyst accolades, Aria has been listed by Constellation Research in its "Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms Constellation ShortList." The company selected Aria as one of 10 solutions to know for its ability to accelerate subscription and digital business models.

"We are grateful to receive continued acknowledgment from industry experts, who view our cloud-based billing and monetization platform as uniquely addressing enterprises that must gain speed and agility to better meet evolving customer and market demands," said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. "Recently, we've received numerous accolades, including top cloud billing vendor and a leader ranking; all of these rankings were developed through independent analysis, including interviews with customers, partners and prospects, so we feel proud of our technology, people, and customers."

Enterprises are looking for efficient ways to transform their business to take advantage of the digital age. Aria's cloud-based billing and monetization platform complements the existing infrastructure making it more agile so a company can fully take advantage of new opportunities and innovations.

The Constellation ShortList for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms features companies, including Aria Systems, which have met specific criteria in accelerating digital business models. The ten companies were determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

The Constellation ShortList indicates that "legacy billing systems lack the ability to flexibly support subscriptions, consumption-based models, and one-time transactions. Companies listed provide a billing solution for organizations operating untraditional business models."

"Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, Chairman and Founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful. We created each Constellation ShortList to guide companies to the right technologies, like Aria's cloud-based billing and monetization platform, for their transformation initiatives."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Pitney Bowes depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results. For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com.

