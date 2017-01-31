Aria Systems Chief of Innovation Brendan O'Brien Selected For European Union Workshop on IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Brendan O'Brien, the company's chief innovation officer and co-founder, participated in the European Commission Workshop on "Cross-Cutting Business Models for the Internet of Things." The event, held January 30th at the Building of the European Commission in Brussels, focused on insights on IoT models, success factors, and current barriers, with the goal of encouraging and accelerating the adoption of the IoT across the EU.

O'Brien was among a select group of IoT experts featured in lightning talks at the outset of the workshop, where participants shared information about their IoT-enabling technologies and business models. Participants included speakers across several global enterprises including Aria Systems, Philips Research and PwC.

The workshop was organized by the European Union (EU) as part of a large-scale effort to: highlight success factors, barriers and opportunities; identify strategic alliances; and foster solutions in existing IoT models, increasing the social impact of the IoT across the EU.

"With global IoT revenue expected to swell to $7.065B by 2020, proactive planning for its impact on both the corporate and social fabric is imperative," said O'Brien. "I am both honored and excited to have been selected by the EU Commission to be among the vanguard of thinkers who are helping to lay the foundation for the monetization and adoption of IoT technologies across the EU and all over the world."

About Brendan O'Brien

Brendan O'Brien is co-founder and chief innovation officer at Aria Systems. A twenty-year technology veteran in subscription management, recurring revenue services, and cloud-based billing, O'Brien is a recognized thought leader and speaker. In 2003, he introduced the world to cloud billing, creating the category. Since then he has helped large scale enterprises like Falck, Pitney Bowes, and Subaru innovate their billing technologies and processes to meet the accelerated demands of customers and businesses alike.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Philips, and Pitney Bowes depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.