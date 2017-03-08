Aricent Announces ConvergedOS, an Open Hardware Operating System that Supports Inventec's OCP Compliant Data Center Switch

The latest release of the Aricent Intelligent Switching Solution is now available on the Inventec D7032Q28B Open Compute Project compliant 32x100G Data Center Switch

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Open Compute Summit 2017, Santa Clara - Aricent, a global design and engineering company, announces the introduction of its intelligent network operating system -- Aricent ConvergedOS -- for network equipment and technology system providers as a ready-to-deploy open hardware and Open Compute Project (OCP) compatible solution.

Aricent continues to strengthen its partnership with Inventec by providing immediate availability of the network operating system on the Inventec D7032Q28B 100GbE spine switch suited for datacenter applications as well as enterprise and service provider network deployments. The Aricent ConvergedOS supports a total of 32 100GbE QSFP28 interfaces with line-rate Layer 2/Layer 3 performance (3.2Tbps) in a true PHY-less design to meet the exponential growth for data-center traffic.

Aricent ConvergedOS is based on Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS), which is an industry recognized switching, routing and network optimization software platform. ISS for the data center provides seamless connectivity to storage area networks, 100G connectivity and distribution of workloads across the data centers through Ethernet VPN services.

"Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution will run on our D7032Q28B - Open Compute Project compliant 32x100G hardware. It provides options to our customers to experience a carrier-grade solution in the data center -- one that addresses the convergence of cloud, web-scale and mobile deployments," said Daphne Chen, Director at Inventec.

"Aricent's open hardware initiative and support of the Open Compute Project is a recognition of the unstoppable movement to reconfigurable and agile hardware alternatives," said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer, Aricent. "We are collaborating with Inventec to create hardware frameworks that are highly programmable and continue our open hardware track record with Adaptable Hardware Architectures for IoT devices, FPGA-based MAC and Physical Abstractions and 5G software integration," Negm said.

Key capabilities of Aricent ConvergedOS:

Data Center Networking -- L2 Switching VLAN, L2 Multicast IGMP / MLD snooping, IGMP/MLD Proxy, Link aggregation, LLDP-MED, Data Center Bridging (DCB)-PFC, ETS, QCN, DCBX, LLDP

BGP Spine Life Architecture - BGP enhancement to support faster convergence, cloud-ready management interface

L3 (ipv4/v6)--Unicast and Multicast Routing RIP, OSPFv, IS-IS, BGP4, IGMP (v1/v2/v3), MLD, router, PIM-SM, PIM-DM, PIM-Bidirectional, DVMRP, MSDP

Platform Protection -- Hot Redundancy, VRRP (ipv4, Ipv6), Uplink Failure Detection (UFD), multi-chassis LAG, Split Horizon

Data Center Virtualization and Overlay- VxLAN Gateways, Ethernet VPN (VxLAN), Edge Virtualization -- 802.1Qbg, S-Channel, MPLS VPN

Data Center Convergence -- Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) Enablement -- FIP Snooping, FC --Direct Attach

High-Availability Solutions -- Using switch stacking and in-service software upgrades

Data Center Telemetry -- Broadview, and agent software to pull the deep ASIC stats and counter for diagnosis.

Aricent's intelligent networking solution is a highly integrated, versatile and performance-optimized networking infrastructure for the data center, enterprise, SMB, and Industrial Ethernet markets. The solution supports a breadth of features including: switching, routing, data-center bridging, Virtual Ethernet Bridging, FIP snooping, FC Direct Attach, VXLAN, MP-BGP-based EVPN, LLDP-MED, multi-chassis link-aggregation SDN support with Open Flow and NETCONF, as well as high-availability solutions using switch stacking and ISSU, enabling a range of data-center products to be built.

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges -- from Customer to Chip.

About Inventec

Since its establishment, Inventec has adhered to a corporate philosophy of "Innovation, Quality, Open Minded, and Execution." By leveraging its world class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Inventec continues to innovate and create value for its customers without sacrificing quality.

With the strategy of "To value our core asset -- people, to increase gross margin, to invest in our core business," Inventec aspires to become one of the top 10 cutting edge technology companies in a short period of time. For more information, visit http://productline.inventec.com/switch/