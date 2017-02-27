Aricent Launches Cognitive Services to Bring Artificial Intelligence into the Customer Experience of Products and Services

In collaboration with design and strategy leader frog, Aricent offers customers a product life cycle approach to deliver AI-enabled products and services

BARCELONA, SPAIN and REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - Aricent, a global design and engineering company, today announced the launch of Cognitive Services to enhance customer engagement and brand loyalty in a digital era.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is top of mind today for most business leaders who seek to provide unique value around their products and services for a truly compelling customer experience. AI is a wide ranging category containing many capabilities including Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Understanding, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Computer Vision.

However, launching successful products and services powered by AI is challenging. As per Gartner Research report titled Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2017*, "Significant investment in skills, process and tools is needed to successfully exploit these techniques in terms of setup, integration, algorithm/approach selection, data preparation and model creation."

Aricent is introducing Cognitive Services that spans service innovation, design, strategy, software and hardware development. Aricent, with design and strategy from frog, can help companies form a vision for a product that ensure that prototypes can effectively scale into production.

"The new recipe for product development is a trifecta of design intelligence, data engineering and applied data-driven algorithms," said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer, Aricent. "If a company stays focused on the customer experience then they can drive a revenue stimulus through artificial intelligence. Aricent's approach is to optimize for the human element as well as the business outcome. We are investing in R&D to make the developer experience incredibly easy across model generation, GPU based neural network modeling and be-spoke cognitive architectures," he added.

Aricent's Cognitive Services includes:

1. Data-driven design services and capabilities from frog that bring data exploration, data strategy, and machine learning techniques. This provides a level of intelligence into products that dramatically increases the value for clients. Our services help clients create adaptive experiences, bespoke environments, efficient systems, and optimized relationships all through the power of data science.

2. The Aricent CognitiveDrive Train™ Platform (CDP) enables the rapid assembly and integration of AI services from market leading platforms such as IBM Watson, Amazon, Microsoft and Google ML around human centered workflows. The technology solution includes a dynamic recommendation engine that can recognize user archetypes from experience data and adapt to interactions accordingly. The Aricent CDP is a versatile machine-learning toolchain to help implement cognitive architectures, train models and test neural networks.

"frog clients have successfully navigated the hype cycle of emerging technologies better than their competitors and AI will be no different," said Joe Murray, Vice President, Technology, frog. "Our experience delivering successful products, combined with our ability to design the choreography of humans, technology and space, enables us to partner with our clients in a unique way that creates impact." said Murray.

*Gartner "Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2017" October 14, 2016 David W. Cearley et al.

