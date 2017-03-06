Aricent Partners with IBM to Expand IBM's Cloud Product Portfolio Through New Digital Experiences and Intelligent Automation

Aricent and IBM enter into a 10-year partnership to pursue a digital transformation roadmap for select IBM Cloud products

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Aricent and IBM announce a 10-year partnership to develop new digital capabilities for select products within the IBM Cloud product line. Together, the two companies will accelerate product roadmaps, modernize user experiences and enrich the cloud capabilities of products in IBM's systems management portfolio while reducing time to market and increasing revenue growth. The partnership seeks to introduce the product capabilities into new geographies, platform eco-systems and deployment models.

"Aricent is proud to be working with IBM, leveraging our design and engineering expertise with investments in digital technology to meet IBM's customer expectations and business objectives for the IBM Cloud portfolio," said Aricent CEO Frank Kern. "Aricent's leadership in digital transformation through cloud, cognitive and security will drive the most relevant features and enhanced experiences to clients at a faster pace," said Mr. Kern.

This new partnership builds on a successful eight-year relationship between the two companies to expand IBM's business and solidifies Aricent as a strategic digital transformation partner for IBM.

Aricent's digital transformation offering combines human-centered design and experience strategy together with technology-driven solutions to modernize products that meet customer expectations.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in how we are leveraging a long-term partnership with Aricent, where our goals are aligned and together we have the capacity to extend high value products in IBM's systems management portfolio to the hybrid cloud," said Rob Lamb, VP, Hybrid Cloud Management, IBM. "This is a strategic partnership to meet the opportunities of digital transformation and help our clients succeed in the cognitive era."

About Aricent:

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges -- from Customer to Chip.