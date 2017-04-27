Aricent Rated as the leading player in Experience Engineering by Zinnov

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) -

Zinnov named Aricent as the leading player in the Experience Engineering technology segment and as a mature and emerging player in its Intelligence Platforms and Solutions, Content Security, Immersive Technology, and OTT Video segments





Zinnov placed Aricent in the leadership zone in the Entertainment and Broadcasting industry segments, and in execution zone in the New Media, Gaming, and Information Services segments

Aricent today announced that it has been positioned in the leadership zone of the Entertainment and Broadcasting industry segments, and as the leading player in the Experience Engineering technology segment by Zinnov (formerly GSPR) in its Zinnov Zones 2016 Media & Technology study. Zinnov praised Aricent for a culture that fosters innovation and for playing a leadership role in alliances and supporting startups.

Zinnov rated Aricent in the execution zone in three major industry segments: New Media, Gaming, and Information Services. Aricent has also been recognized for its strong capabilities in content supply chain mobility solutions and analytics platforms.

Aricent is a design and engineering leader in the media and entertainment market with capabilities spanning from conceptualization to launch. Together with its digital design service line from frog -- a global leader in innovative design -- Aricent brings industry expertise and a depth of services to the media and technology ecosystem.

"Zinnov has recognized our efforts to deliver best-in-class solutions for the media and entertainment industry. We are delighted to be placed in the leadership position for this key market category," said Aricent's Chief Executive Frank Kern. "It reflects the success of our diversification strategy into new markets. We are proud of our long history of both imagining and realizing brand new experiences for consumers, leveraging emerging technologies and always focusing on the end-user," he added

Earlier this year, Zinnov recognized Aricent as an established and expansive player in its annual Zinnov Zones 2016 Product Engineering Services (PES) report and in leadership zone across five key industries: automotive, enterprise software, industrial automation, semiconductor, and telecommunications.

Aricent is one of the largest product engineering services company worldwide, with recognized depth in nine industries: automotive, consumer electronics, consumer and enterprise software, industrial automation, internet services, media and entertainment, networking, semiconductors, and telecommunications.

"Aricent has been ranked in the leadership zone in the entertainment and broadcasting space for the second consecutive year. The company has been able to leverage the strong design capabilities of the frog design team and develop innovative solutions for customers in this space. Aricent's strong focus on experience engineering combined with its in-house design expertise makes the company a highly sought after partner for companies in the media and entertainment space," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner and Practice Head, Zinnov.

Zinnov Zones for Media and technology is an annual ratings exercise to enable leaders in the supplier sourcing community make informed decisions basis the capabilities available across their partner ecosystem. The ratings enable a holistic view on the capabilities of the vendor across individual media segments. The ratings evaluate vendors across all the key areas of engineering, IT and support capabilities, Innovation, breadth and depth of services offered, domain partnerships, ecosystem connects etc. For details, please visit: https://www.slideshare.net/zinnov/zinnov-zones-media-technology-2016

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Bangalore. In over a decade they have built in-depth expertise in engineering and digital practice areas. They assist their customers in effectively leveraging global innovation and technology ecosystems to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. With Zinnov's team of experienced professionals, they serve clients in Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.

