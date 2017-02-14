Aricent and Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity Unveil a Unique Bandwidth Control Solution to Enhance Customer Experience for Mobile Operators and Network Equipment Providers

Aricent Traffic Detection Function (TDF) provides communication service providers an opportunity to capitalize on analytics for traffic optimization, charging and content manipulation, working hand in hand with the policy management system

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Aricent, a global design and engineering company, and Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, leading vendor of network analytics solutions, have announced a technology solution to further enhance quality of service, traffic optimization and service charging.

Aricent's Traffic Detection Function capability now incorporates the deep packet inspection (DPI) engine R&S® PACE 2, a state-of-the art DPI software library that uses different technologies (including pattern matching, behavioral, heuristic and statistical analysis) to classify network protocols and applications. Network equipment vendors as well as network and telecom operators around the world rely on R&S®PACE 2 to get full visibility into IP-based network traffic.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity network security technology will be made available as part of Aricent's Evolved Packet Core (EPC) Software Framework and Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution. R&S®PACE 2 has been integrated using Aricent's dynamic filtering capability to help mobile operators and service providers raise situational awareness, activate differential bandwidth control and optimize network resources.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and Aricent plan to collaborate on various areas including:

Differentiated quality of service and services charging based on subscriber, application and flow awareness

Dynamic security orchestration and service function chaining using behavioral, heuristic and statistical analysis

Advanced & reflexive firewall rules management based on traffic & application awareness

Advanced network monitoring to help maintain security posture of a software-defined network using machine learning (ML) algorithms

"We see a significant demand from our customers to bring flexible and programmable network services to core networks. We are thrilled to be working with Aricent, who have built its reputation in the data-center, mobile and wireless market. Together we can offer mobile operators and service providers the ability to reduce the time to market for security and network management capabilities," said Ulf Lange, Director of DPI.

"Service providers must focus on value and not just services. Ultimately, shaping network traffic and controlling its behavior helps bring intelligence to the customer experience," said Walid Negm, chief technology officer for Aricent. "The outcome is more adaptive resources that can for example deliver personalized streaming video, help parents better protect their children from harmful content or empower enterprises through be-spoke digital services. Certainly, operators themselves will be prepared to drive new revenue opportunities."

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges -- from Customer to Chip.

About Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is an IT security company that protects companies and public institutions around the world against cyberattacks. The company develops and produces technologically leading solutions for information and network security, including highly secure encryption solutions, next-generation firewalls and software for network analysis and endpoint security. Find out more: https://ipoque.com