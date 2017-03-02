RELM Brings Exciting New Choice to Operators Across North America

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - The combined strengths of Aristocrat and VGT have ushered in a new era of what's possible in stepper excitement with Aristocrat's new RELM™ cabinet.

Built from the ground up specifically for traditional stepper players, the RELM™ cabinet perfectly blends VGT's exceptional stepper technology with Aristocrat's renowned content expertise to create a new player experience.

"With the new RELM™ cabinet, we have combined the stepper mechanics experience of VGT with the content know-how and design experience of Aristocrat to create a new cabinet and game portfolio. We are excited to introduce this stylish, new breakthrough development to our customers and to the industry," said Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Global Products and Insights, Matthew Primmer.

Aristocrat's RELM™ cabinet offers an entertaining gaming experience by combining the classic satisfaction of a stepper with modern innovation. The RELM™ cabinet entertains players with its unique tombstone design and custom game graphics. Perhaps its most distinctive feature is its pronounced reel basket, with a flush translucent lens and rear LED display paired with high-definition top glass and meter display for a play experience unlike any other.

The RELM™ cabinet dazzles with a sleek mechanical button deck and chrome detailing on its stylish arm and speakers. Every win is reinforced with the powerful sound of a real mechanical bell, making every winning spin on the 23-inch high-definition monitor cause for celebration.

"The RELM™ cabinet brings an incredible portfolio of choice to the operator, with 24 titles to be made available during the first half of this year -- 16 that are low denom, and 8 that are high denom -- with an additional 24 titles expected to emerge from dedicated design studios before year's end. Further, the RELM™ cabinet's roadmap calls for a minimum of 24 titles to be released each year for the next five years." Primmer said.

The RELM™ cabinet launches with a powerful portfolio of eight popular titles, each of which are available now: 7 Salute™, 7 Paradise™, Triple 7 Wildfire Double™, Golden Flower™, Crazy 7s™, Ancient Pearl™, Red Odyssey™, Double Gold Spin™, Double Hot Fire™, and 3x 7 2x Lotus™.

For more information about the RELM™ cabinet or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading cabinets and game titles, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocrat-us.com and join Aristocrat on Facebook and Twitter.